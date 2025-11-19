Ecobank: Our Commitment to Social Impact, Youth Empowerment, Pan-African Creativity Remains Unwavering

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its dedication to driving social impact, empowering young people, and promoting Pan-African creativity through strategic initiatives, partnerships and community-focused programmes.

This was emphasized ahead of the Lineage of Masters’ tour of the ongoing Lagos Pop-Up Museum, scheduled to hold at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Saturday, 22 November 2025, as part of the exhibition’s Reminisce Day activities.

A major highlight of the museum tour is the participation of the Lineage of Masters, a collective of contemporary Nigerian artists deeply influenced by the legendary Yusuf Grillo.

These artists continue to uphold and expand Grillo’s legacy through distinctive creative expressions across diverse media.

Artists exhibiting at the event include Kunle Adeyemi, Ato Arinze, Duke Asidere, Adeola Balogun, Samuel Ebohon, and Lara Ige-Jacks.

Other members of the group expected at the tour are Ben Nwosa, Edosa Ogiugo, Lekan Onabanjo, Odun Orimolade, Sam Ovraiti and Kehinde Sanwo.

According to the Head, SME, Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, the bank remains deeply invested in initiatives that strengthen communities, unlock youth potential and celebrate Africa’s rich artistic heritage.

“Our commitment to social impact, youth empowerment and Pan-African creativity remains unwavering. We will continue to leverage our platforms, partnerships and resources to positively shape lives and support the next generation of African leaders and creators,” she said.

Ecobank has been at the forefront of promoting African art and culture through exhibitions, pop-up museums and collaborations with leading institutions.

The Lagos Pop-Up Museum—implemented in partnership with Yaba College of Technology—provides a dynamic platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their work, while offering the public an immersive experience in African artistic heritage.

In recent months, the bank has hosted and supported several high-profile cultural exhibitions, including:

Enduring Legacies: A Collector’s Tribute to Masters – a showcase of timeless African artworks from renowned private collections, celebrating creativity, culture and continuity.

Duality of Time – a solo exhibition by Uchay Joel Chima, curated by Ayo Oshodi for ART FORM.

‘The Crown and the Legacy’, a memorial exhibition honouring the late Oba Sijuwade, former Ooni of Ife (1980–2015).

The ongoing ‘Fela Kuti: Afrobeat Rebellion’ exhibition, which reflects the bank’s belief in the power of art, music and culture to inspire social transformation across Africa.

Beyond the arts, Ecobank continues to drive youth empowerment through entrepreneurship programmes, skills development initiatives and support for MSMEs and start-ups.

The bank also invests in community development and Pan-African innovation platforms designed to uplift underserved communities and create cross-border opportunities for young Africans.

Odu reiterated that these efforts align with Ecobank’s broader mission to promote sustainable development and champion Africa’s cultural and economic renaissance.

“Our investments in the creative sector, youth development and community impact projects are expressions of our belief in Africa’s future,” she added.