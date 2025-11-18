Tinubu Mourns Co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Dan Agbese

.Describes his death as a profound loss to Nigerian nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep grief over the passing of veteran journalist, prose stylist, author, and co-founder of the trailblazing Newswatch weekly magazine, Chief Dan Agbese.

Agbese, who was the Awan’Otun of Agila town in Ado LGA of Benue State, died on Monday at the age of 81 in Lagos.

The President, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Agbese’s death as painful and a profound loss to Nigeria’s media industry and the country as a whole.

Tinubu said Agbese, alongside his colleagues at Newswatch, helped pioneer a new era of investigative and interpretative journalism in Nigeria, transforming media practice and setting standards for ethical and courageous reporting.

According to the President: “Dan Agbese was not just a journalist; he was an institution. His pen shaped public opinion, strengthened democratic discourse, and inspired a generation of media practitioners.

“He served Nigeria with integrity, courage, and commitment to truth and justice. His contribution to the evolution of the modern Nigerian press will be remembered forever.

“I join his family, particularly his wife, children, and the entire media community, in mourning. May his legacy continue to guide the noble calling of journalism in our nation”.