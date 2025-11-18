Genocide: Cleric Urges Restraint, Ashimolowo Raises Questions

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan and Ayodeji Ake

A cleric, Prophet Moses Aladeolu has called on Christians in Nigeria and across the world to exercise restraint and leave vengeance to God in the face of alleged persecution and mass killings of Christians in the country.

Aladeolu, who is the Founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Ori Oke Aanu, Ojoo, Ibadan, while speaking against the backdrop of alleged Christian genocide in the country, described the claim as “a sad reflection of the spiritual and moral decay of humanity,” warning that such situations, if true, represents an existential threat to Christianity and peace in Nigeria.

The cleric, who also serves as the Patron of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ojo Branch, appealed for restraint, stressing that vengeance belongs to God alone.

He said: “As Christians, we must remember that vengeance is not ours. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath.”

“We are called to respond with prayer, not violence.”

He noted that the response of Christians to persecution should always be guided by faith and forgiveness, not anger or retaliation.

According to him, while the reports of targeted attacks on Christians are painful, believers must hold firmly to the teachings of Christ, who instructed them to love their enemies and pray for those who persecute then.

“We cannot fight spiritual battles with carnal weapons. Our weapon is prayer, our strength is unity, and our hope is in God,” he said.

The prophet also called on President Bola Tinubu to engage with the government of the United States diplomatically, particularly to clarify and address claims by President Donald Trump.

“The President should prevail on President Trump to substantiate his claims or desist from making statements that could inflame religious tensions in Nigeria. We need peace, not fear or suspicion among our people.

“God will defend His people in His own time. Our duty is to remain steadfast, prayerful, and faithful. Let us leave vengeance to Him, for His justice never fails”, he said.

Aladeolu, however, urged the Nigerian government to protect all citizens irrespective of their faith, maintaining that justice and equity are key to ensuring national stability.

Meanwhile, the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Matthew Ashimolowo, has raised questions of concern over the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria by the United States of America.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held in Lagos yesterday, Ashimolow noted that although he is not in a position to speak on behalf of the Nigerian churches, he raised some rhetorical questions.

According to him, “The dictionary defines genocide as the deliberate and systematic killing or persecution of a large number of people from a particular national or ethnic group to destroy that nation or group of people. And with that definition, I’m going to turn my answers into a question.

“Firstly, I’d like to say that whatever issue is in Nigeria, because it was not dealt with, it became a snake with five heads, or more heads. And so when you are looking at each case, you need to know which head you are dealing with. Banditry, terrorism, herdsmen carrying guns and invading people’s farms, chasing them out, is another head. Kidnapping is a head. And there are many more heads. And then deliberately chasing people away from their land and immediately putting another tribe there is a head too.

“270 girls were kidnapped. They were all Christians. The people who carried them committed five crimes: molestation and raped of these girls; if you carry a person against their will across borders, it’s trafficking. I thought we had human trafficking laws; you force these people to change religion, and you force them into marriage.

“In the case of Boko Haram, who abducted these girls, it is rumored that some of them have repented and been brought into the army. How can a man who killed and committed all these crimes now qualify to be a defender of the nation? It is rumored that some of them are in the air force. How can a man like that defend the Federal Republic of Nigeria? But if we say there is no genocide, answer my questions. If, as my mother used to say, a child keeps throwing stones, and the stones do not end, there is a supplier.”