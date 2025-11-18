First Lady Flays Abduction Of 25 Kebbi Secondary School Girls

.Says heart breaking incident signifies attack on values of safety and learning that schools represent

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed sadness over the recent abduction of 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State and tragic killing of the school’s Vice Principal.

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, declared that the heart breaking incident is not only an attack on innocent girls and dedicated educators, but an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools reprr.

The First Lady, in the release stated, inter alia:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the abduction of the 25 students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State and the tragic killing of the Vice Principal.

“This heartbreaking incident is not only an attack on innocent girls and dedicated educators, but an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embody.

“Mr President has already ordered our security agencies to ensure the quick and safe return of the abducted girls and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“My heart and prayers are with the families, friends, loved ones and schoolmates at this time.

“I pray almighty God grants quick rescue to the abducted girls and may the soul of the departed Vice Principal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.”