Arewa Consultative Forum  Visits  BUA Group

The Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu and  the Group Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, received a high delegation of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the BUA Group headquarters in Lagos yesterday.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, was accompanied by other high-ranking members of the ACF. These included: Sen. Ibrahim M. Ida, Mohammed Mahmud; Amb. Ibrahim Mai-Sule(Vice Chairman, BOT); Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN), Malam Murtala Aliyu (Secretary General); Alh. Ibrahim S. Bamalli (Treasurer), Hon.  Ibrahim Bunu; Mahmud Yayale Ahmed; Amb. Baba Ahmed Jidda; Bukar Zarma; Nasir Isa Abubakar,and ⁠Nasir H. Danu.During the visit, Dalhatu  presented the BUA Group chairman with the forum’s activities from inception to date. In his address, he outlined the ACF’s upcoming 25th anniversary activities and a formal invitation to Abdul Samad Rabiu to chair the fundraising event as a revered Northern statesman.

 Samad Rabiu, on his part, whilst accepting the invitation, expressed deep appreciation for the visit and affirmed his commitment to supporting the forum’s important initiatives and its mission of fostering development across the region. He also commended the forum for the confidence reposed in him and its acknowledgement of his various philanthropic initiatives across the region.

