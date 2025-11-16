DGN Empowers Directors with New Training and Content Platform

Iyke Bede

The Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) has rolled out two initiatives to strengthen capacity building and promote sustainability among aspiring filmmakers.

Through its Academy, it aims to serve as a platform for members and non-members interested in improving their directorial skills to gain access to established veterans in Nollywood, bridging knowledge gaps and passing down years of experience to aspiring filmmakers through specialised courses in directing, storytelling, film business, and emerging technologies such as AI and digital cinematography.

The Academy also prioritises female inclusion in its programme, encouraging women filmmakers to come on board and tell Nollywood’s stories through a balanced perspective.

Its second initiative, the DGN Studio, is a new creative content hub and digital channel that will showcase original productions, documentaries, masterclasses, and exclusive interviews with leading directors across Africa. It also serves as the media engine of the Guild, projecting DGN’s activities, advocacy programmes, and the broader Nollywood story to a global audience through DGN TV digital streaming.

“It is time for guilds and associations to first build systems and structures that can outlive any administration that comes into power,” DGN President, Uche Agbo, noted. “And also build infrastructure that will make the guild and association self-sustaining. For many years, these associations ran on patrons and donors, but it’s important for bodies in Nollywood to look for avenues towards self-reliance and self-sufficiency.”

He added: “This is about structure, sustainability, and legacy. With DGN Academy, we are institutionalising knowledge transfer and preparing a new generation of filmmakers who understand both the art and governance of the craft.”

The Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Dr Shaibu Husseini, lauded the initiative as a practical step toward the sustainability of Nollywood.

“The DGN Academy is very important: training, capacity building. Any guild that is established to just hold candlelight ceremonies has missed the point. The DGN’s past and present presidents are concerned about raising standards and building the capacity of the members,” said Husseini.

Showing support for the Guild, Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot pledged his commitment, saying, “I align with the ideals of the Guild. Be assured that I am more than willing to contribute my quota in any capacity that will advance the DGN, especially from the government’s end.”