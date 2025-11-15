Our Infrastructure Will Stand the Test of Time, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that will stand the test of time.

Speaking during the unveiling of the newly remodelled Executive Council Chambers at the Governor’s Office, Olusegun Osoba, the governor lamented the dilapidated condition of the edifice before its renovation, describing it as “an embarrassment.”

According to him, the decision to remodel rather than construct a new Governor’s Office was deliberate.

“This office was in total decay and an embarrassment. We chose not to build another Governor’s Office but to remodel the existing one. Investors will not be in doubt of our seriousness when they see new things in the state,” he said.

The remodelled chambers is equipped with modern hi-tech facilities, including a state-of-the-art public address system, individual monitors displaying meeting agendas and deliberations, three large television screens for live discussions, modern executive chairs, and enhanced lighting to create the right ambience for serious state business.

Governor Abiodun noted that the project is part of the administration’s broader regeneration agenda, which also includes the facelift of major landmarks such as the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA).

He added that the regeneration efforts align with the state’s Urban Renewal Programme and the vision to deliver good governance while creating an enabling environment for long-term development.

The governor highlighted his administration’s strides in infrastructure, security, health, education, and housing—key pillars of the ISEYA mantra—and emphasised that the new Executive Council Chambers would provide a conducive environment for strategic thinking and decision-making for the benefit of the people.

He commended members of the State Executive Council for their contributions to the administration’s achievements, noting that their ideas and dedication were instrumental to the progress recorded.

Abiodun also paid glowing tribute to Chief Olusegun Osoba, describing him as an enigma, foremost politician, astute administrator, and a founding father whose efforts helped open up rural communities for grassroots development. He said his administration continues to benefit from Chief Osoba’s wealth of experience.

In his remarks, Chief Osoba applauded the governor for the ongoing transformation across the state. He expressed delight at the new look of the Ibara GRA—once a slum but now a pride to the state and Egbaland.

He also commended the governor for delivering a world-class Executive Council Chambers comparable to any of its kind globally.

The unveiling adds to the list of major urban renewal achievements under the Abiodun administration. The government previously remodelled the MKO Abiola Stadium into a world-class sports arena—host of the best-rated National Sports Festival and a venue for international events. The Cultural Centre has also undergone a similar transformation.

Abiodun reiterated his commitment to rebranding Ogun State through sustained urban renewal efforts aimed at birthing a modern, forward-looking state.

