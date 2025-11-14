NSCDC Arrests 20 Suspected Vandals, Kidnappers, Terrorists in FCT, Four States

Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 20 suspects for various degrees of involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, murder vandalism, crime bordering on obtaining by false pretence amongst others across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and Ondo States.

The Commandant CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, Apollo Dandaura, said the arrests were made by his men, acting on the NSCD Commandant General Prof. Ahmed Audi’s directive on clamping down on criminal activities and conducting thorough investigation into cases bothering high profile syndicate operations across the federation.

Dandaura said in keeping with the directive, his men apprehended gangs of dangerous syndicate of criminals responsible for heinous crimes across the FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and Ondo States.

He disclosed that these arrests were carried out between October and November 2025, noting that this should send a message to those with criminal intentions that there is no hiding place for them across board.

The CG’s SIS boss said there were two suspects confirmed through investigation as terrorist/militia suspects linked to recent communal attack alongside five major buyers of stolen accessories to the crime.

He also disclosed that two suspected vandals of essential public infrastructure (AEDC installations) were apprehended with three other suspects arrested for fraudulent and related offences.

He said: “Following the arrests, the following lethal weapons and properties were recovered during the operations: Two AK-47 Rifles; Two G3 Rifles (recovered in Ondo State); 65 Rounds of 7.62mm Live Ammunitions; One Toyota Corolla LE 2010 Model (snatched at gunpoint), four Motorcycles (snatched/stolen), various mobile phones, electronics, charms, and cash.”

On the arrest involving terrorism, kidnapping and murder syndicate in Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, he noted that based on actionable intelligence, the squad arrested Ibrahim Hudu 30 years male and Hassan Ibrahim, 23 years male in Lafia, Nasarawa State who admitted and confessed their involvement in the crime. He said also, Ibrahim Hudu and Hassan Ibrahim were nabbed for kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.

He alleged that they kidnapped and killed Mr. Obasanjo Aku along Lafia-Akwanga Road after collecting ransom.

He said they also kidnapped and killed Mr. Muhammadu Yaka, a farmer in Nasarawa Eggon and he was executed after receiving ransom because they knew he recognised one of the gang members (Boddum).

He said investigation revealed that Hassan Ibrahim has direct link to militia attacks in Yelwata community (Guma Local Government Area, Benue State) and communities in Qua’an-Pan local government area (Plateau State). Dandaura said he confessed to the looting and setting houses ablaze in Yalwata and further participated in an attack on Fili (Nteng) village where they were ambushed by military personnel; leading to the death of their syndicate members Umar and Korijo.

He disclosed that the exhibits recovered from this syndicate are: One AK-47 Rifle, One Magazine, 40 rounds of 7.62x39mm Special ammunition and Charms.

Speaking on the arrests, Commandant Dandaura said the CG’S SIS arrested the following suspects in Lafia and environs:

Bamaiyi Mustapha is also known as Dan Borno, John Ishaya who is also called Baushe and James Bako who is popularly called Muchake.

He said: “They have all confessed to attempted kidnap of high-profile individuals in Nasarawa State, including Turaki Gamji and Alhaji Bil-adama.

“This gang is also linked to numerous armed robbery operations across Lambata (Niger), Kogi, Kaduna Road, and Akwanga (Nasarawa), including high-way robbery on the Minna-Niger Road and Abuja-Kaduna Road and investigation revealed that they are heavily involved in cattle rustling in Nasarawa State.”

He added that: “In a major success in the fight against arms proliferation, the CG’s SIS arrested Iseoluwa Shadrach Omosehin (27yrs) in Ondo State and recovered 2-G3 rifles with Breach numbers 6911856 and 69047064 respectively.”

He added that CG SIS Squad successfully apprehended individuals tampering with critical infrastructure and national assets in Nasarawa State where Nyitamen George (34yrs) was arrested for illegally tampering with electrical installations, illegal connection light to residents, and fraudulently collecting monthly electricity bills remitted to his personal purse while Muhammad Aliyu a.k.a Aliko (23yrs) was arrested for vandalism, assault and grievous hurt.

The Commandant CG’S SIS noted that the operational success also extended to dismantling the logistics and financial chain of their business associates as 5 suspects were arrested for their involvement as buyers and receivers of crime items from kidnapping and robbery operations.

He revealed that Amin Omaku purchased Toyota Corolla LE 2010 Model and three Motorcycles; Emmanuel Sale purchased 2 Mobile Phones (Tecno Spark 3, Redmi A3) and two Televisions, Victor Eze Friday bought a Samsung Galaxy S10E Phone, Sunday Thankgod was caught with iPhone 14 Pro, Hassan Bawa was apprehended while in custody of a Motorcycle.

He said: “Let me reaffirm the Commandant General’s commitment to rid the nation of the scourge unleashed by economic saboteurs, vandals and crime perpetrators as these arrests underscores the unwavering commitment of the NSCDC to salvage our communities from criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and properties of citizens in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We assure the public that all suspects would be charged to court immediately upon the conclusion of thorough investigations and we urge Nigerians to continue to provide actionable intelligence to the NSCDC and other security agencies to help us clamp down on criminal activities in the nation.