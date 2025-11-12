‘Proposed Aba State Most Economically Viable’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Proposed Aba State has the potential of becoming the most economically viable among all state creation proposals currently under consideration, a group of indigenes from the area have said.

The agitators, in a statement yesterday by the Chairman and Secretary, Aba State Movement, HRH Eze Love Wogu and Chief G. I. Akara, respectively, said the creation of Aba State is deep rooted, and not a recent or politically motivated demand, but a century-long pursuit rooted in a distinct identity.

They pointed out that if not for the 1983 coup, Aba state would have come to reality by now.

They noted that other states proposed at the same time had been created.

They said: “This isn’t simply a demand; it’s a promise that has been repeatedly made and validated but never kept.”

They added: “The movement’s unwavering dedication is evidenced by its submissions to every state creation committee and national conference since 1988, demonstrating a resilience that has outlasted numerous governments and generations.

“Throughout Nigeria’s complex history of state creation, the quest for Aba State stands out as a persistent and enduring endeavor.

“The journey began in 1915 when the British colonial government administratively united the Asa, Ndoki, and Ngwa people into the Aba Division.

“The formal political pursuit of autonomy began just over a decade later, in 1927. This long struggle reached a critical milestone in 1983 when the National Assembly, under a democratic government, approved a referendum for the creation of Aba State.

“However, that referendum was never realised due to the military coup of December 31, 1983. Ironically, every other state recommended for creation alongside Aba in 1983—Adamawa, Jigawa, Katsina, Kogi, Taraba, and Enugu—has since been established, leaving Aba as the only unfulfilled recommendation.”

They also said: “Beyond historical claims, a compelling economic case exists for Aba State. Advocates argue that the proposed state would not only be sustainable from its inception but would also quickly become a significant financial powerhouse.

“The region is already the commercial and industrial heart of the South-east. Aba metropolis, home to the renowned Ariaria International Market, is a major hub for leather goods, footwear, and engineering fabrications, serving markets across West and Central Africa.

“This economic strength is further bolstered by vast resources, including approximately 124 operational oil wells and some of Nigeria’s highest-quality gas reserves in Ukwa West.

“Furthermore, the proposed state has the unique advantage of self-sufficient electricity generation, thanks to the Geometric Power Plant in Osisioma Ngwa, which promises to trigger a significant industrial revolution.”

“A 1998 Federal Government survey revealed that the nine Local Government Areas comprising the proposed Aba State contributed the largest portion of Abia State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).”