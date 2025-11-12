Police Secure Conviction in $1m Transnational Oil Fraud Case

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has secured a conviction in a transnational oil-related fraud scheme valued at $1 million, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said.

In a statement, CSP Hundeyin, said the conviction followed a petition by a United States–based energy company, which alleged that the suspect had obtained funds from the firm under the pretext of facilitating legitimate crude oil transactions in Nigeria.

According to Hundeyin, following the petition, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) launched an investigation that uncovered a coordinated criminal network.

He revealed that between 2018 and 2023, the suspect allegedly forged documents purportedly issued by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other regulatory bodies to deceive the victim company.

He added that forensic analyses confirmed the documents, seals, and authentication materials presented by the suspect were entirely counterfeit.

“Funds traced through the fraudulent scheme were found to have been diverted into accounts linked to the suspect and his accomplices.

Following extensive investigative and prosecutorial efforts, the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 22 October 2025, convicted Mr. Udensik on charges of Forgery, Obtaining by False Pretence, and Money Laundering.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of assets valued at several hundreds of millions of naira – including real estate and other properties derived from the proceeds of the crime – to enable restitution to the victim company,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, commended the officers involved in the investigation and prosecution for their professionalism.

He reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s corporate integrity and ensuring that cyber-enabled financial criminals, regardless of status or location, are brought to justice.

In a related development, the IGP dismissed as false and mischievous a viral report alleging that he had “smuggled names” into the Nigeria Police Academy admission list.

Egbetokun, in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, explained that the admission process into the Academy remains transparent, merit-based, and strictly guided by due process.

“For the 2025/2026 academic session, a total of 370 candidates – ten per state – were admitted solely on merit, having met all academic, physical, and character requirements as stipulated by the Academy,” the statement read.

He further clarified that while well-meaning Nigerians, leaders, or institutions may recommend candidates for consideration — as is customary in public institutions – such recommendations neither override merit nor influence the selection process.

“Under the watch of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, no name is smuggled, no slot is sold, and no standard is compromised,” the statement added.

The Force condemned the circulation of such misinformation, describing it as a deliberate attempt to undermine public trust in the institution.

CSP Hundeyin noted that spreading falsehoods against the nation’s foremost law enforcement agency amounts to subversive propaganda and a direct assault on a national institution.