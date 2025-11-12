How Lush Hair Redefined Runway Glamour at Lagos Fashion Week

Lush Hair Nigeria, one of the nation’s leading beauty and lifestyle brands, made a grand statement at this year’s Lagos Fashion Week 2025 as the Official Hair Sponsor of Africa’s most anticipated fashion and lifestyle showcase. The brand not only owned the runway with stunning hairstyles for all participating models but also used the glamorous platform to unveil its newest premium product line – Lush Nova, a sophisticated hair extension collection designed to redefine modern beauty with a touch of luxury.

Writes MARY NNAH

In a dazzling display of creativity and beauty, Lush Hair Nigeria, a leading beauty and lifestyle brand, recently showcased its premium hair extension range, Lush Nova, at Lagos Fashion Week 2025.

The event, held on October 30th and 31st at the Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos Island, was a resounding demonstration of the brand’s commitment to innovation and style.

As the Official Hair Sponsor of the event, Lush Hair’s team of expert stylists worked tirelessly backstage to create stunning looks for the runway models. Lush Hair styled all the models that appeared on the runway for all designers, a total of over 300 models. 20 models and two brand ambassadors – Nollywood star Rachael Okonkwo and celebrity chef and two-time Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, who brought the Lush vision to life.

Six of the models, along with Hilda Baci, graced the runway showcasing the Lush Nova collection, while the remaining models and Rachael Okonkwo displayed the rich versatility of Lush Hair’s existing range of extensions. The audience was treated to a visual feast of hair artistry, elegance, and innovation that captured the spirit of contemporary African beauty.

Essentially, the partnership between Lush Hair and Lagos Fashion Week represents more than just style; it underscores the brand’s deep commitment to supporting Nigeria’s creative and fashion ecosystem.

The Lush Nova range, crafted with superior fiber quality, was designed to redefine everyday beauty with a touch of luxury. Each piece was carefully crafted to provide a soft, natural feel and lasting shine, making it the perfect choice for the modern woman who demands nothing but the best.

Vivian Obiano, Marketing Manager at Lush Hair Nigeria, said, “Lush Hair is all about empowering women to express their confidence and individuality through their hair.

We are thrilled to be a part of Lagos Fashion Week 2025 and showcase our latest range, Lush Nova, to the fashion-conscious audience.”

The event provided a platform for Lush Hair to showcase its creativity and expertise, with behind-the-scenes activities, exclusive interviews, and highlights from the runway featuring looks created with Lush Hair products.

The brand’s continued support for beauty, fashion, and women’s empowerment across Nigeria was also on full display. Lush Hair’s contribution to the event was hailed as a resounding success, with attendees and observers alike praising the brand’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

Fashion enthusiasts at the venue were equally impressed, with one attendee, Nneoma, saying, “Lush Hair’s collection was truly breathtaking. The attention to detail and the quality of the hair extensions were top-notch.” Another attendee, Ada, added, “I love how Lush Hair is empowering women to take control of their beauty and express themselves confidently. The Lush Nova range is definitely a game-changer.”

Chiamaka, a fashion designer, praised Lush Hair’s styling team, saying, “Lush Hair’s styling team did an amazing job on the runway. The looks were stunning, and the hair extensions added a touch of glamour to each outfit.” With its successful showcase at Lagos Fashion Week 2025, Lush Hair has solidified its position as a leader in the beauty industry, and its Lush Nova range is set to take the market by storm.

The brand’s participation in the event was a shining example of its dedication to creativity, beauty innovation, and supporting Nigeria’s thriving fashion ecosystem. As the Official Hair Sponsor of Lagos Fashion Week 2025, Lush Hair played a pivotal role in bringing the event to life, showcasing the best of Nigerian fashion and beauty to a global audience.

Lush Hair’s Lush Nova range is designed to inspire confidence and individuality in women, providing them with the tools to express themselves through their hair. With its premium quality and attention to detail, the range is set to revolutionise the hair extension market in Nigeria and beyond. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, Lush Hair remains at the forefront, pushing the boundaries of innovation and style.

The brand’s participation in the event was a shining example of its dedication to creativity, beauty, innovation, and supporting Nigeria’s thriving fashion ecosystem. As the Official Hair Sponsor of Lagos Fashion Week 2025, Lush Hair played a pivotal role in bringing the event to life, showcasing the best of Nigerian fashion and beauty to a global audience.

With its successful showcase at Lagos Fashion Week 2025, Lush Hair has solidified its position as a leader in the beauty industry, and its Lush Nova range is set to take the market by storm.