FG Inaugurates Inter-ministerial Committee on Ban of Single-use Plastics

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability and waste management reforms in the country, the federal government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Ban of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, described the ban of single-use plastics as an initiative that aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to global environmental standards and the resolve to reduce plastic pollution that poses serious threats to public health, ecosystems and marine life.

Akume was represented by the Permanent Secretary Overseeing General Services Office (GSO, Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma.

“The federal government arrived at this decision following a Federal Executive Council Memorandum EC (2024), presented by the Minister of Environment, which was held on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.

“The FEC decision was in line with the federal government’s efforts to tackle various health and environmental challenges, especially those caused by single-use plastics products and therefore, approved the ban in the country of polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles, styrofoam, plastic bags, sachet water and straw, which has become an environmental sanitation challenge.

“The inappropriate disposal of plastic materials is a major cause of marine pollution as well as land degradation. Plastic wastes take a longer time to decompose both on land and water, therefore, pose a serious threat to wildlife and public health due to the toxic chemicals,” he said.

The Committee, made up of key representatives from various MDAs, and Stakeholder organisations, is mandated to coordinate and oversee the implementation of policies and strategies aimed at phasing out single-use plastics nationwide.

The committee terms of Reference were to investigate the issue of single use plastics, evaluate the benefits and broader implications of the ban and to design the ways and means in the promotion of the best environmental practices within the plastic value chain, amongst others.

The federal government described the ban on single-use of plastics as an initiative that underscores Nigeria’s leadership in environmental stewardship and commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).