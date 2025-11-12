COAS to Nigerians: Expect Improved Security in Coming Weeks

•Briefs president on broader security landscape

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Waidi Shaibu, has told Nigerians to expect improved security in weeks ahead across the country.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday after giving security briefing to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, the Army Chief said his assessment of current security operations, particularly after his recent visit to the Northeast, indicated encouraging progress.

Asked what Nigerians should expect in the weeks to come, Shaibu confidently said, “They should look out for improved security across the country.”

The COAS explained that his briefing to the president covered the outcome of his operational tour of the Northeast theatre of operations as well as updates on the broader security landscape.

“I came to brief him on the outcome of my visit to the Northeast region and then look at other security situations across the country, which was satisfactory within this period,” he said

According to him, the overall situation in the period under review remained “satisfactory,” reflecting enhanced coordination among security agencies and the continued pressure on criminal networks.

Although he was not specific on operational plans, the Army Chief’s assurances came amid intensified joint operations targeting insurgents, bandits, and other violent groups across several states.

Instructively, the COAS’ assurance came hours after the Nigerian Air Force, weekend, routed terrorists in Borno, Katsina and Kwara States in their hideouts, neutralising hundreds of them.