Abiodun: Why We’re Prioritising Road Devt in Ogun

Prince Dapo Abiodun

.Says economic importance determines priority

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has explained why his administration is prioritising road development across the Gateway State.

He cited the desire to shore up the socio-economic status of the state and the economic importance of infrastructure as major forces driving priorities.

He, however, restated commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy to every part of the state.

According to him, his focused administration would not be distracted by the rhetorics of arm-chair critics and fault-finders.

According to him, the state had the longest kilometres of federal, state and local government roads, which were in deplorable conditio…

