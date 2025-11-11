Peak Milk, 7Up, Gala Join Forces for GLOWFUX 9.0

The organisers of the renowned annual charity concert, GLOWFUX Charity Concert, Fanafillit Integrated Concepts, announced that top Nigerian brands Peak Milk, 7Up, and Gala will join other partners this year to spread happiness and hope at the Anthony Village Youth Centre, Anthony Village, Lagos, on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Themed, “Embracing Humanity, Enriching Lives,” GLOWFUX 2025 promises a day where entertainment meets empathy, uniting stars, brands, and kind-hearted Nigerians to support children from 15 organised needy homes across Lagos State, who will be hosted as VIP beneficiaries.

The organisers further revealed that dance veteran and TV host Yeni Kuti will serve as the Mother of the Day, while veteran Nollywood actor and legal practitioner Barrister Tunji Bamishigbin will grace the event as the Father of the Day. Together, they will lend prestige and warmth to a concert that continues to redefine community-oriented entertainment.

“In what promises to be an inspiring and emotionally rich gathering, the GLOWFUX Hall of Charity Awards will honour individuals and organisations whose contributions to humanity have been exceptional. Honourees include High Chief (Dr.) AdebolaAkindele, Group Managing Director of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, who has been named GLOWFUX Man of the Year 2025, and HRM Olori Amb. (Dr.) OmolaraFashola-MacGregor (FnbR, FITPN, FCIML), the Olori of OrileIlawo, who will be decorated as GLOWFUX Woman of the Year 2025,” the organisers said.

“The Dream Nurture Foundation, parent body of Dream Catchers Academy, will receive the GLOWFUX NGO of the Year 2025 Award for its unwavering commitment to empowering vulnerable children through art and education. Meanwhile, corporate titans Glo Mobile Nigeria and SIFAX Group have been nominated for the GLOWFUX Socially Responsible Organisation of the Year Award, with the winner to be unveiled later.

Adding an intellectual dimension to the day, Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin, District Governor of Rotary International District 9112, will deliver a Keynote Address on the theme “Embracing Humanity, Enriching Lives.”

Entertainment will remain at the heart of GLOWFUX 9.0, as the event will parade some of Nigeria’s brightest young talents and celebrated acts. Taking the stage are Temilayo Abodunrin, Feranmi Golden Angel, Dom Sax, Hilary Jackson and Dance Group, Chief Adigun Olowe, Seyi Sax, Akorede (Akorede Bobo), and Makayla, creating a perfect fusion of youthful brilliance and uplifting artistry. The event will be anchored by Coyman CFR and MC Luwy, with music powered by DJ MAPS Productions.

According to the initiator of the project, Mr. Olubode Mac Oserinde, “GLOWFUX 2025 is not just a concert – it is a beacon of hope. This year’s edition embodies what happens when purpose meets partnership. From our young performers to our corporate supporters, everyone involved is helping to embrace humanity and enrich lives.”

To ensure that everyone attending is part of the spotlight, this year’s edition introduces a first-of-its-kind GLOWFUX Carpet Session, which will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the day. The lively session will be co-anchored by popular kid TV anchor Tony Iji, Isabella and EAS TV’s Lizzy Oluwatomisin, who will engage guests, celebrities, and performers in interviews, photo moments, and exciting on-the-spot interactions.

Admission to the event is free, with complimentary food, drinks, and entertainment for all guests courtesy of the organisers and supporting brands. However, attendees are encouraged to come with gift items for the beneficiary homes, ensuring that the true spirit of giving remains central to the celebration.

Interested participants can register, donate, or learn more about the event via https://linktr.ee/glowfux or make direct donations to GLOWFUX Concert (FCMB Account: 8554972016).

The 2025 GLOWFUX Charity Concert enjoys robust support from a growing list of partners, including Elegushi Royal Stool, Peak Milk, 7Up, Gala Chinchin, Gala Sausage, iCare Foundation, HabeebOkunola Foundation, Courteville Solutions PLC, AkModel Properties, SIFAX Group, Seniors Wellbeing Foundation, Hands Lifting Hearts Initiatives, DreamBug Ltd, Danone, Primero Transport Ltd, Fidson Healthcare, Beloxxi Biscuits, Corsican Brothers, KingsMead Group of Schools, Headway Events, DJ MAPS Productions, Epee Tech Solutions, and 3Zs Fabrics.

Media partners include AIT, Legit.ng, ThisDay Newspaper, Global Excellence Magazine, theeagleonline.com.ng, KRAKS TV, newspop.com, theelitesng.com, freedomonline.com.ng, thegazellenews.com, pmexpressng.com, freelanews.com, theimpactnewspaper.com, thestatusonline.com, newsnowonline.com, laroyalnews.com, newsbreaknaija.com, omonaijablog.com.ng, firstweeklymagazine.com, and others.

For all enquiries regarding participation, partnership, or sponsorship, please contact 0806 438 3434, 0813 240 4085, 0703 231 2815, 0814 478 2997, or 0810 715 0573.