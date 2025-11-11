Otu: Return of Tinapa Marks Economic Rebirth

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has described the formal return of the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort to the state government as “a battle fought and won for all Cross Riverians.”

Governor Otu, who stated this at the handover ceremony in Calabar, noted that the recovery of Tinapa symbolised not just the reclaiming of a major asset but the revival of a vision that once placed Cross River on the global economic map.

“The return of Tinapa is not merely an event; it is a rebirth, the triumph of faith, patience and resilience,” he said.

Recalling its conception under former Governor Donald Duke, Otu said Tinapa once showcased the state’s capacity for bold, investment-driven development. He assured that his administration, under the People First Agenda, would reposition the Free Zone as a hub for trade, tourism and creative enterprise.

“We are breathing new life into Tinapa, not as a relic of abandoned ambition but as a living symbol of Cross River’s resilience,” he stated.

The governor disclosed that the state is already engaging credible investors and partners to transform the facility into a vibrant centre of commerce and job creation, operating under a transparent and accountable management structure.

“This moment is a collective victory — for our past leaders whose dreams gave it birth, for the government that fought to reclaim it, and for the future generations who will inherit its promise. Together, we shall turn this symbol of struggle into a testament of triumph,” Governor Otu said.

He also extended appreciation to the federal government and relevant agencies for their cooperation in the transition process, commending all stakeholders who worked behind the scenes to make the return possible.

Governor Otu expressed hope and determination, reaffirming that the rebirth of Tinapa would mark the beginning of a new economic dawn for Cross River State.

He said: “We are a people of faith and courage. Tinapa is once again ours — and under our watch, it shall flourish. Let the world know that Cross River has reclaimed her pride, and from this soil, we shall build the future we have always dreamed of.”

Governor Otu recalled that prior to the establishment of Tinapa in 2007, Cross River State had little by way of landmark projects that drew national and international attention. He noted that the conception of Tinapa by former Governor Donald Duke marked a turning point in the state’s developmental trajectory, earning it global recognition as a forward-looking and investment-friendly destination.

“Then, like a dream that triumphed over doubt and circumstance, Tinapa emerged — radiant, ambitious, visionary — and became the spark that changed the narrative of our state forever,” he said. “By its conception, Tinapa redefined how the world saw us, lifting Cross River from the shadows into the global spotlight.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Mike Odere, said the handover represents a revival of what many thought was lost forever.

“It means pride, it means reawakening, it means renewed hope,” Odere said, adding that with full ownership now restored, the government would be free to attract investors and reposition the facility for maximum economic impact.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of AMCON, Mr. Shola Lamide, said the corporation acquired the Tinapa asset in 2011 but struggled to attract private investors to revive the project. He expressed satisfaction that the facility has now been fully handed back to Cross River State, describing the resolution as “a win for both AMCON and the people of Cross River.”