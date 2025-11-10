Soludo in Landslide, Secures 2nd Term, Victory Reinforces Power of Incumbency

*Garners 422,664 votes, close rival and APC candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu with 99,445

*Tinubu congratulates him, declares his triumph affirms his visionary leadership

*NGF, Abiodun, Ngige greet, task winner

*ADC dismisses exercise as ‘Cash-and-Carry Democracy’, warns of 2027 danger

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja, Chuks Okocha in Awka, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and James Sowole in Abeokuta

In a landslide, the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, weekend, secured his re-election for another term of four years, thus reinforcing the power of incumbency in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Although a few governors had failed the re-election test since the nation returned to civil rule in 1999, the power of incumbency has remained a recuring factor in the nation’s electoral process.

Since 1999, at least, more than 20 governors had failed to return to office for a second term of four years, albeit under different circumstances.

While the likes of Chief Bisi Akande (Osun), Lam Adesina (Oyo), Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), Adebayo Adefarati (Ondo), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) Chinwoke Mbadinuju (Anambra), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Abubakar Hashidu (Gombe), Ikedi Ohakim (Imo), Idris Wada (Kogi), Bindow Jibrilla (Adamawa) and Mohammed Lawal (Kwara), didn’t secure re-election after they ran for another term, some others were victims of court verdicts.

For example, Olagunsoye Oyinlola was already in his second term in Osun when he was sacked mid-way by the court. Professor Oserheimen Osunbor had barely completed his first term when the court also sacked him as Edo State governor.

A similar fate befell Celestine Omehia of Rivers State after he was sacked a few months into office in his first term. Also, Dr. Chris Ngige, had a taste of the court ruling as he, too, was sacked as Anambra State governor.

Unfortunately, for Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of Lagos State, he was denied the opportunity to re-present himself for another term as he failed to clinch the party’s ticket for re-election.

In the case of Ayodele Fayose and Kayode Fayemi, both from Ekiti State, while they did not immediately return to office for second term, they both returned after a few years outside of power to complete their second terms – back to back.

These few examples, nonetheless, the incumbency power has always and continued to play a major role in both the governorship and the presidential elections, even though former President Goodluck Jonathan, remains the only president defeated in office.

But the election of Soludo, despite the tension that built up to the exercise, has reaffirmed the myth about the incumbency power as a critical factor in elections in this part of the world.

Soludo secured a second term after he was declared winner of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

According to the results announced by INEC in the early hours of yesterday, Soludo won by a landslide in the 21 local government areas of the South-East state, polling 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 99,445 votes.

Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, declared Soludo as the winner of the exercise after the collation of results from the local government areas of the state where the election was held.

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Edoba, a professor, told a gathering at the state headquarters of INEC in Awka, the state capital, where the election results were collated.

Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured 422,664 votes to trounce his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nicholas Ukachukwu, who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

Shortly after the results were announced, there was jubilation at the residence of the governor in Isoufia community, Aguata LGA.

The results have given Soludo a fresh four-year term at the Light House.

Sixteen parties and their candidates contested for Anambra’s top job.

Apart from Soludo and Ukachukwu, others were Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also cleared by INEC were George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), Echezona Oti of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress (AAC), Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA), Charles Onyeze of Accord Party (AP), Geoff Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also in the race were Chukwudubem Nweke of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Jerry Okeke of the Boot Party (BP), Ndidi Olieh of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Martin Ugwoji of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Vincent Chukwurah of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Soludo was first elected governor on November 10, 2021, sweeping to victory in 19 of the 21 LGAs.

Victory for the 65-year-old former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) signalled the end of the months-long electioneering dominated by debates over the state of affairs in Anambra.

His opponents and critics accused him of failing to address insecurity and economic challenges plaguing Anambra residents.

But the governor promised to consolidate on his achievements in the first four years if re-elected, banking on APGA’s 19-year grip on power in the state.



Heavy Security, Voter Apathy, Alleged Vote-Buying

However, ahead of the election, the police had deployed 45,000 personnel to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Though largely peaceful, the election was marred by claims of vote-buying and voter apathy.

Several candidates, including Soludo, raised concerns over alleged monetisation of the election.

Observers also shared similar sentiment, accusing parties of inducing voters to back them.

“If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer. Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those who buy votes.

“When you give up your right to money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later, society must be blamed for encouraging this,” Ukachukwu of the APC said, echoing similar sentiments like other contestants.

Tinubu: Soludo’s Re-election is Affirmation of His Visionary Leadership

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, among several other prominent Nigerians, has congratulated Soludo on his victory as Anambra State governor.

The president, in a personally signed congratulatory letter, lauded Soludo for bringing discipline, grace and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra State.

He assured him of his unflinching support and continued collaboration between federal and the state governments.

Tinubu also commended the new leadership of INEC for conducting what election observers have described as credible poll.

The president, in the 12-paragraph congratulatory message stated: “I congratulate Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as the governor of Anambra State.

“The overwhelming victory he recorded in Saturday’s poll has now made him the third governor in the state’s political history to win a second term.

“I must also congratulate the people of Anambra State, the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election.

“Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the state has made under his guidance.

“Governor Soludo, the Solution, has demonstrated that indeed knowledge is power and that academic principles can be applied in serving the people, undergirding accountability, transparency and prudent management of people and resources.

“I visited Anambra State in May this year, where I inaugurated some projects executed by the Soludo administration. I highlighted the good thinking behind the landmark projects being embarked upon by Mr Solution. That experience is indeed remarkable and will remain indelible in my mind.

“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.

“I urge Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to seek the cooperation of his opponents in the just-concluded elections. I assure Governor Soludo of my unwavering support, and I look forward to continued collaboration between Anambra and the federal government.

“The victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance in the election again demonstrates the vitality of our political system and the fact that victory for any progressive and hardworking leader can hardly be encumbered or denied.

“I must also thank the new INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting what observers have described as a credible election, based on the reports I have received thus far.

“I charge the commission with maintaining the standards and further improving its performance, so we can continue to strengthen and deepen our electoral system.”

NGF, Abiodun, Ngige Greet Soludo

Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated Soludo on his electoral victory at the last Saturday gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

A statement by the Chairman of NGF, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, stated that the clear margin of victory underscored the popularity of the governor and his programmes among Anambrarians.

The statement read: “We are confident that this deserving victory will enable His Excellency to consolidate on his great achievements across different sectors.

“We also congratulate the people of Anambra and all the stakeholders on the orderly and peaceful conduct of the election — another proof that Nigerians have fully embraced democracy and rule of law as a choice form of governance.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies for the orderly electoral process so far.”

Abiodun: Anambra Has Huge Confidence in Soludo’s Leadership

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Soludo, on his re-election as governor, saying the results showed in unmistakable terms that the people of Anambra State have huge confidence in his leadership.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, Abiodun charged Soludo to use the victory as a tool of greater delivery of the dividends of democracy, and to unite all political tendencies in the state for its development.

“With the results of Saturday’s election, the people of Anambra State spoke in clear, unmistakable terms, affirming their belief in the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

“I heartily congratulate my brother and Vice Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and urge him to continue inspiring the people of Anambra State with life-changing policies and projects.

“By uniting various political tendencies in the state, he will further consolidate on the dividends of democracy under his leadership in Anambra State.”

Ngige Tasks Soludo on Security, Welfare

A former Governor of Anambra State and erstwhile Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has urged Soludo to take opportunity of his reelection to rededicate himself to working for the people with greater zeal and to ensure the people’s welfare and security.

In his congratulatory message, Ngige said Soludo’s landslide victory at the poll was like a referendum on his management of the state since March 17, 2022 when the state was entrusted in his care.

He said he and some other stakeholders had publicly attested “to the excellent fiscal policy and gargantuan infrastructural and human resources development of our homeland by the governor.

“Only God is perfect. So this second recruitment/missionary affords the governor an opportunity to rededicate himself to working for the people with greater zeal to ensure the people’s welfare and security of their lives and property as enshrined in Section 14 (2)b of the Nigerian Constitution 1999.

“Where mistakes through actions or inactions were made, a golden opportunity for correction is now here. May the good Lord guide you bless our State Anambra and our country Nigeria”.

ADC Slams Election as ‘Cash-and-Carry Democracy’ Warns of 2027 Danger

But the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Anambra 2025 gubernatorial election, describing it as a heavily monetised process that undermined the very idea of democracy itself.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party accused the incumbent and his party of engaging in widespread cash-for-votes, while also criticising the silence of security agencies and the inaction of electoral officials, which it said bordered on collusion.

The party said it has observed the conduct of the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election with a deep sense of concern for the electoral process in Nigeria.

Abdullahi said what unfolded in Anambra was, regrettable, describing it as a cash-drenched spectacle that was more of a bazaar than an election that undermines the very essence of democracy.

”We wish to state categorically that, as has been widely reported and clearly shown to Nigerians and the international community, this election was highly monetized, with the incumbent and his party seen to have participated in several forms and styles of cash-for-votes.

”At polling units across the state, bundles of naira notes changed hands in full view. This was a brazen violation of the Electoral Act, whose foundation had been laid by the Governor himself well ahead of the election.

”Even more troubling was the apparent silence — and in some instances, visible inaction — of institutions mandated to enforce electoral integrity.

”Security operatives stood by as voters were harassed and compromised, while electoral officials, overwhelmed or indifferent, failed to uphold even the most basic standards.

”If this is the manner in which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, intends to conduct the 2027 general election, then Nigerians have every reason to be worried about the future of our democracy, especially at a time when the state of our nation is under the microscope of the international community.

”On our part, the ADC remains committed to building a Nigeria where leadership is earned through integrity, inclusion, and service — not through the crude exchange of cash for votes,” he said.