  • Monday, 10th November, 2025

NYSC Mulls New Communication Strategy to Boost Public Perception 

Nigeria | 20 minutes ago

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja 

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, has disclosed that the scheme is considering developing a new communication strategy plan to enhance its public perception.

He made the disclosure at the 2025 Combined IPR, Protocol, FoI and Media Officers conference with the theme, ‘Building Capacity of NYSC Public Relations Officers for Strategic Communication and Reputation Management,’ organised by the scheme  in Abuja, Monday.

 He said: “We need to develop a new communication strategy to meet contemporary communication challenges to enhance our public perception.

“It should be a bottom to top thing and not top to bottom. It shouldn’t be the directors but you the public relations officers. The directors’ duty will be to look and see if it aligns with the NYSC Act.”

He also tasked the scheme’s media director to create a chat room to interact with prospective corps members (PCMs) to handle issues bordering on their registration challenges.

“Our site is not interactive enough. So, I want the Director, Public Relations and Information, NYSC to create two hours tomorrow and interact with (PCMs) on the challenges with their inability to access the registration portal,” he said.

The Director Media, NYSC,  Mr. Emeka Mgbemena, said: “Over the years, the training of PROs has served as invaluable avenues for acquisition of up-to-date knowledge on contemporary issues in the practice of public relations and corporate communications.

“These engagements have been instrumental in sharpening our skills and deepening our understanding of effective corporate image management.”

He acknowledged the immense contributions of the PROs to NYSC’s visibility.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to also acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the public relations officers in all NYSC formations. Through traditional and digital media, both at the state and national levels, you have ensured continuous visibility and a positive image for the Scheme. Your dedication is deeply appreciated.

“At the end of this workshop, it is expected that you will deploy the knowledge gained for even better management of the image of the Scheme, whether in public relations, protocol, media operations, or Freedom of Information administration,” Mgbemena said.

