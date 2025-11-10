 NIGERIA, DONALD TRUMP AND DIPLOMACY

To reverse Trump’s aggression, Nigeria must understand its leverage, writes NSEOBONG OKON-EKONG

When history records the moments that define Africa’s international standing in the 21st century, Nigeria’s relationship with the United States under Donald Trump’s renewed presidency may prove decisive. The defeat or humiliation of Nigeria by President Trump will spell doom for Africa. For decades, Nigeria has been the continent’s moral and diplomatic compass—a voice of leadership in peacekeeping, regional integration, and multilateral engagement. Any open confrontation with Washington, if mishandled, risks eroding not only Nigeria’s influence but also Africa’s collective dignity and leverage on the global stage.

Trump’s aggressive posturing toward African nations, his transactional foreign policy, and his record of disparaging comments about the continent are not new. What is new, however, is the scale of the challenge Nigeria faces in a world order increasingly shaped by nationalism and self-interest. Trump has already humiliated the Presidents of South Africa and Senegal through dismissive remarks and policy snubs, effectively reducing their diplomatic influence in Washington. Nigeria must ensure it does not suffer the same fate.

Since independence, Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy. From its pivotal role in dismantling apartheid in South Africa to leading peace missions in Liberia and Sierra Leone, Nigeria has positioned itself as the “Big Brother” of Africa—using diplomacy, resources, and moral authority to advance African unity. This philosophy, however, must now evolve to address new realities.

The world is witnessing a reawakening of “America First” politics under Trump. In this context, Nigeria must recalibrate its diplomatic approach—not through confrontation, but through strategic engagement. The objective is not to appease Trump, but to protect Nigeria’s national interest, safeguard Africa’s image, and maintain access to vital partnerships in trade, technology, and security.

To diplomatically reverse Trump’s aggression, Nigeria must first understand its leverage. The United States relies on Nigeria in several key areas: counterterrorism cooperation against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, economic partnerships in the oil and tech sectors, and the influence Nigeria wields as Africa’s largest democracy. These are powerful tools—if used wisely.

Confronting Trump publicly would be counterproductive. Nigeria should instead use quiet diplomacy—leveraging back channels, special envoys, and trusted intermediaries within the U.S. State Department, Congress, and think tanks. Washington listens to reasoned persuasion from partners who demonstrate stability and pragmatism.

Engaging the Diaspora and Nigerian-Americans in Politics: A sizeable number of Nigerians are now making significant impacts in U.S. politics as elected officials, policy advisers, and public administrators. From city councils to state legislatures and federal appointments, these individuals are an untapped resource. The Nigerian government must cultivate stronger ties with this diaspora network to influence policy debates in Washington and counter negative narratives. Their voices carry weight in both the Republican and Democratic establishments.

Economic Diplomacy and Mutual Interest: Trump’s worldview is transactional. Nigeria must present cooperation in terms that appeal to his administration’s priorities: investment opportunities, job creation, and energy security. A well-crafted economic diplomacy strategy—emphasizing American investments in Nigeria’s oil, gas, and digital sectors—can reframe the relationship from charity to mutual benefit. When American companies see profit in Nigeria, Trump will see value in partnership.

Leveraging Multilateral Platforms: Nigeria should rally support within the African Union and United Nations to resist unilateral bullying. However, it must do so with subtlety, avoiding direct confrontation that could isolate it. Instead, Nigeria can lead African consensus on trade, climate, and migration, demonstrating its indispensability as a regional stabilizer.

Public Diplomacy and Image Management:

Nigeria must proactively manage its image in the U.S. through media engagement, cultural diplomacy, and thought leadership. A robust communication strategy highlighting Nigeria’s contributions to global peace, technology, and innovation can help counter Trump’s dismissive narratives about Africa. Public perception in America shapes policy more than many realize.

Lessons from the Humiliation of Other African Leaders: When Trump openly insulted or sidelined certain African presidents, it was partly because their governments failed to anticipate his style—blunt, theatrical, and unapologetically nationalistic. South Africa and Senegal learned the hard way that traditional diplomatic courtesies mean little to a leader driven by optics and personal ego. Nigeria must study this pattern carefully. The way to avoid humiliation is to anticipate provocation and respond with dignity and restraint, never emotion.

Nigeria’s strength lies in its moral authority and population power. With over 200 million citizens and a diaspora exceeding five million globally, Nigeria is too strategic to be ignored or bullied. The key is to communicate that strength intelligently. A calm but confident diplomatic tone—rooted in shared interests, not moral pleading—will earn respect where anger would invite contempt.

Building Alliances Beyond Trump: While managing Trump directly, Nigeria must also engage with broader American institutions—the U.S. Congress, business community, and civil society—many of whom may disagree with Trump’s approach. Bipartisan lobbying and cultural exchange programs can ensure that Nigeria’s image remains positive regardless of the occupant of the White House.

Moreover, deepening ties with China, the European Union, and emerging powers like India should not be viewed as anti-American, but as part of Nigeria’s diversification strategy. Balanced diplomacy ensures Nigeria retains leverage and is never seen as desperate for American validation.

Donald Trump’s aggression toward Nigeria or Africa is not personal—it is ideological. His worldview values strength and self-interest above all else. Nigeria must, therefore, respond not with protest but with purpose. Diplomatic skill, economic pragmatism, and strategic alliances will be the instruments of reversal.

If Nigeria allows itself to be humiliated by Trump, Africa’s collective confidence will suffer a generational setback. But if Nigeria responds with wisdom, firmness, and quiet strength, it will reaffirm its place as the voice of African dignity and resilience on the global stage.

History is watching. The choice before Nigeria is clear—either to react impulsively and lose influence, or to act intelligently and emerge stronger. In diplomacy, as in life, restraint is often the highest form of power.

Okon-Ekong is a Journalist