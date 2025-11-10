FG to Attempt Guinness World Record with 3.6km Longest Dining Table in Abuja

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government is set to make history with an ambitious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest dining table — a 3.6-kilometre setup expected to host between 2,000 and 3,000 guests.

The record-breaking event will headline the Mega Renewed Hope NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, slated for December in Abuja.

The plan was unveiled recently in Abuja during a joint world press conference addressed by the Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Aare Abisoye Fagade, and the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa.

This year’s edition, themed, “Oriki: Taste of Culture,” aimed to celebrate Nigeria’s culinary diversity while promoting economic opportunities in the nation’s hospitality and creative sectors, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Fagade said the record-breaking attempt would take place on the morning of December 6, after which the table would be used as a communal dining space later in the day.

“We plan to break the record in the morning of December 6 and use the same table for a dining event later. There will be food, culture, music, and comedy in the evening. It will show that Abuja can also host major cultural events in December,” he stated.

He explained that the festival formed part of NIHOTOUR’s broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s tourism value chain through skills development, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

Fagade also highlighted NIHOTOUR’s strategic partnership with Novarosta, noting that the collaboration underscored the Institute’s commitment to deepening technical capacity, enhancing skill acquisition, and expanding international exposure for Nigerian culinary professionals.

“Through our partnership with Novarosta, we are expanding the frontiers of hospitality training and positioning Nigeria as a global player in gastronomy,” he added.

According to him, the initiative was expected to attract investors and expand business prospects in food, hospitality, and agribusiness.

Also speaking, Musawa described the event as a strategic platform for economic inclusion and youth participation in the creative economy.

“When we talk about economic growth and youth development, gastronomy plays a role just like film, music, and fashion. People eat every day, and Nigeria has made significant progress in showcasing its food globally,” she said.

She praised the role Nigerian cuisine has continued to play in cultural diplomacy, noting that the creativity of Nigerian chefs and food entrepreneurs, has deepened the country’s global cultural influence.

The week-long festival would feature exhibitions, culinary masterclasses, cultural displays, food tastings, and investment dialogues.

President Tinubu is expected to formally unveil the Mega Renewed Hope NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival and the Guinness World Record attempt in Abuja.