Anambra: Soludo’s Rough Road to Re-election as Gov

David-Chyddy Eleke examines the campaign strategy of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, how he fared in the last three and half years as governor, and concludes that his for re-election was well deserved.

The Anambra state off-season governorship election has come and gone. This is not only so, the election proved to be one of the easiest in the history of governorship election conducted in the state, with many having already predicted a Soludo victory, long before the election took place.

The State Governorship Election commenced with preparation close to two years ago with mounting opposition, first from late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and later other opposition politicians who consistently mouthed the same thing “remove Soludo”.

Despite efforts that were glowingly applauded by prominent individuals and lowly persons alike, opposition politicians remained resolute about the desire to remove Soludo, using even things as serious as tragedies as campaign tools for his removal.

It was not also a rosy period for Soludo as the insecurity that had plagued the state left it in the news for the wrong reason at every short interval.

For example, while Soludo was engaging ground breaking projects – construction of roads in places across the state where none was previously seen, reviving existing primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, reintroducing pipe borne water in the state, but careless incidences like killing of an indigene of the state by renegades, or the brutalization of residents by local security or even altercation by tax collectors with an individual is escalated to discredit the governor.

Unlucky for Soludo, his coming as governor was at a time when criminals masquerading as freedom fighters had used the sympathy of marginalization to garner support for themselves, wrecking havoc in parts of the state, and annexing places to themselves. Knowing that the activities of the hoodlums were putting a dent on his works in the state, early this year, Soludo launched the new Anambra Homeland Security Law, and followed it up with the creation of both Agunechemba and a joint military operation, Udogachi.

It could be said that the governor knows exactly when to strike and how to do so. Despite the fact that activities of criminals posing as separatists predated his tenure, he solved it once and for all and rescued several communities from the jaws of killers – all these to the admiration of many Anambra people, yet this didn’t satisfy his opponents. Every unfortunate incident was escalated and made a national issue, but lucky for the governor, Anambra people were steadfast with him, having seen the difference between what he can do and what other have ever done.

Though his major challenger, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah later died, others never gave up as they frequently described him as a one term governor. But Soludo remained focused, continued to work, insisting that – “Mine is an agenda with a deadline. I bided for the job and Anambra people hired me. Only them can renew my employment”, he always said. Soludo constituted his campaign, combining it with work in the office, insisting that his job should never suffer because he was seeking re-election.

A total of 15 candidates from diverse parties, faith, zonal background challenged Soludo during the election, but he kept faith, joggling work and campaign. Soludo remained the only candidate that visited all the 179 communities of the state for campaigns. What was even more intriguing was that for every community he visited, the indigenes were quick to applaud him, including reeling out landmark projects he did for them. Soludo’s acceptance became glaring when communities began making donations to him to fund his election. Every community he visited donated in several tens of millions to fund his re-election, citing his capability to govern. This was unlike what was usually obtainable, where communities wait for candidates to dole out cash to them as a way of buying their support.

As expected, in last Saturday’s election, Anambra people spoke in a loud echo, affirming their choice of Soludo. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while declaring the result of the election was emphatic. Declaring the final results of the election, the state collation officer, Professor Edoba B. Omoregie (SAN), who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin announced the total tally for the election. He said: “Total registered voters in the state is 2,788,864, total accredited voters for the election which held on Saturday is 598,229.”

Omoregie announced that the APGA candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo scored 422,664 as the highest scorer in the election. Three of his challengers, Ukachukwu of APC scored 99,445, Paul Chukwuma of YPP 37,753, Moghalu of LP 10,576 and Nwosu of ADC 8,208 came a distance behind, as Soludo’s score constituted 73 percent of the entire vote cast. Omoregie after computing the results said 10,481 total voters were affected in areas where there were skirmishes, but stated that the figures were added up and found not to be up to the number of votes between the leading candidate and the runner up, declaring that margin did not affect the winner.

Declaring Soludo re-elected, Omoregie said: “I hereby certify that I’m the returning officer of the election, I also certify that the election was contested and a winner emerged. I declare that Soludo Charles Chukwuma having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared elected. I must add that the winner scored the required votes in two third of the local government. There are 21 local government areas in the state, and the candidate scored two third in all the local government areas.”

The election is already a forgone conclusion as Soludo has accepted his victory and extended a hand of fellowship to other candidates who contested against him in the Saturday’s election. The governor also praised President Bola Tinubu as a democrat for allowing the will of the people to prevail. He also mourned one of his supporters, a councillor who was shot dead shortly after voting in a border town of Owerre Ezukala.

The governor who addressed journalists at his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area said: “This is a moment to say congratulations to Anambra People. Four years ago we were elected with 112,000 votes, but this time you spoke loudly with 73 percent of the entire votes. This is a show of solidarity and a very emphatic statement. Out of 326 wards, we lost only six wards, and we won the entire 21 local government and that is very emphatic statement. We are in partnership with people at all levels in the state and we are marching on to gear four. We are in gear three as it were and we are moving to gear four. Thanks to Anambra people for renewing our employment. We thank Mr President, he has proven to be a very good democrat. I thank the new INEC chairman. It was his first outing and as the saying goes you don’t get second chance to make first impression, and you have proven that with this election. Every election year is getting better and better in Anambra.

“Except for few cases, I think the election was very free, fair and credible. I thank the ICT section of INEC, as at last night, they had uploaded up to 99 percent of the results and we already knew where the election was going. To my brothers (fellow contestants) I say, we were 16, and obviously only one person will win. We have had fun, we have fought but we will still meet at functions at weekends and share drink the Anambra way. I extend a hand of leadership to you and we will work together to make Anambra better. For me, we will work for Anambra people and no minute is lost. Ours is an assignment with a deadline.”

Many have described Soludo’s victory as deserving, saying both in his first term and in his campaign, he did well to merit the victory. National chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa said: “This victory is quite deserving. The governor worked hard for it, visiting every community and canvassing for votes. It did not come to us as a surprise,” he said.