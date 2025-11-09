Sheriff Denies Accusing Shettima of Creating Boko Haram, Reaffirms His Commitment to National Stability

Former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has dismissed as false a viral report claiming he accused Vice President Kashim Shettima of creating Boko Haram.

A statement issued by the Sheriff’s media office described the publication titled “It’s Not Me, It’s Shettima Who Created Boko Haram – Sheriff Reveals” as entirely fabricated and intended to mislead the public and tarnish his reputation.

Sheriff clarified that he never granted any interview or made comments relating to the claims circulating online.

“The story is a total falsehood, devoid of truth, and a deliberate attempt to sow discord within the nation’s political landscape.

“At no time did Senator Sheriff engage with any journalist on this matter,” the statement said.

The former governor described the publication as a “dangerous piece of fake news” aimed at undermining his contributions to peace, unity, and development in Borno State and Nigeria.

He reaffirmed his commitment to national stability and condemned those spreading misinformation for political gain.

Sheriff also directed his legal team to take immediate steps to identify and prosecute the individuals behind the false report.

“Should the publication not be retracted, the Senator will seek full legal redress,” the statement warned.

He further urged the public and media to disregard the viral story, emphasising his dedication to truth, justice, and accountability.