Live Updates: Anambra Decides 2025

Sunday, November 09, 2025

22 : 55 AM

Results Announced for Awka North LGA

Total registered voters – 84105

Total accredited voters – 21783

APGA – 15895

APC – 3661

LP – 299

ADC – 815

Valid votes – 21291

Rejected votes – 461

Total votes – 21752

22: 45 AM

Anambra Election: Soludo Wins Dunukofia LGA

Total registered voters – 8,3257

Total accredited voters – 21438

APGA – 14,892

APC – 3,284

LP – 71

ADC – 232

Valid vote 21,102

Rejected – 284

Total votes 21,386

Saturday, November 08, 2025

10 : 55 pm

Anambra Election: Observers, CSOs Applaud INEC’s Transparency, Commend Amupitan’s Leadership

*Praise security agencies for professionalism amid violence-free exercise

International observers and civil society organisations have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the transparent, efficient, and peaceful conduct of the ongoing Anambra State Governorship Election, describing it as very orderly and credible polls.

Reports from accredited observer groups, monitored in the INEC Situation Room by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Dayo Oketola, indicated smooth operations, improved voter turnout compared to 2021, and a calm atmosphere across polling units. Both local and international monitors commended INEC’s logistical coordination and effective deployment of technology under the leadership of its Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN.

Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, one of the accredited international observer groups, praised INEC’s preparedness and professionalism, noting that voting materials, BVAS deployment, and the presence of security agencies were “exceptionally well coordinated.”

“The process has been peaceful and well-managed. Accreditation is smooth, BVAS is functioning as expected, and INEC officials are courteous and efficient,” Dr. Nkweke said while monitoring polling units in Awka.

He also lauded the conduct of security agencies, saying, “The environment is calm and secure. We observed up to seven police officers at some units, and their conduct has been exemplary. The collaboration among the security agencies deserves commendation.”

On allegations of vote buying, he noted, “We have not seen anything like that in the areas observed. As international observers, we report what we see, not rumours. So far, this election has been peaceful and credible.”

CSOs commend INEC, praise early deployment and peaceful conduct

Civil society organisations have also commended INEC for what they described as a transparent, well-coordinated, and timely process.

Ms. Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, applauded the early arrival of materials and personnel, noting that voting commenced on schedule.

“Our observers were up early in the morning to monitor arrival times, and we saw that materials and INEC officials arrived as early as 7:34 a.m. in Amawbia, Awka South,” she said. “Commencement of voting by 8:30 a.m., as stipulated by the Electoral Act, shows a high level of readiness and efficiency by INEC.”

Mbamalu described the early deployment as a “positive sign of transparent elections,” adding that Yiaga Africa prioritised the early start of polling as a key benchmark of credibility.

Similarly, Hon. Dominic Okafor, who represents Aguata Federal Constituency, commended both INEC and voters for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election after casting his vote at Polling Unit 004, Umuechefu Hall, Igboukwu.

“I must commend the INEC Chairman and his team. The officials arrived on time, the BVAS is functioning properly, and the process has been seamless so far,” he said. “Voters are conducting themselves peacefully and participation is impressive.”

Also speaking to newsmen, Shedrack Azubuike, Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, praised INEC officials for their professionalism and efficient handling of materials and personnel.

“The election is peaceful and well-organised. The officials are efficient, and the people are turning out responsibly to exercise their civic duties. This is how democracy should work,” he said.

While speaking to Channels Television, Jake Epelle, Founder of TAF Africa, affirmed that the overall security atmosphere in the state was calm, describing Anambra people as peace-loving and self-protective.

“The security situation is not something to worry about. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” Epelle said, urging citizens to overcome apathy and participate fully in the process.

Record PVC collection demonstrates INEC’s preparedness

Observers have linked the smooth conduct of the election to INEC’s extensive pre-election preparations. The Commission achieved a record 98.8% Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection rate, reflecting exceptional voter readiness and growing public confidence in the electoral process.

Out of 2,802,790 registered voters, an impressive 2,769,137 collected their PVCs, a feat made possible by decentralised, community-level distribution and a five-day extension from October 29 to November 2, 2025.

In many locations, including Ugbene (Awka North), Alor I, Bridge Head II, Ogbunike I & II, and Umunya I & II, INEC recorded 100% collection rates. Rural and riverine communities such as Ayamelum and Anambra West also achieved over 99% despite difficult terrain.

Observers noted that the figures demonstrated INEC’s administrative efficiency and growing trust under Prof. Amupitan’s leadership.

Renewed confidence in INEC’s leadership

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to credible and inclusive elections, expressing satisfaction with the peaceful atmosphere across the state.

“Our duty is to the Nigerian people. INEC is committed to ensuring that every valid vote counts and that the process remains credible, transparent, and peaceful,” the Chairman said.

With reports of seamless operations, strong security coordination, and near-total PVC collection, both domestic and international observers have described the Anambra Governorship Election as a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey and a clear testament to the renewed confidence in INEC’s leadership and electoral integrity.



04:23pm

INEC Officials Move to Collation Centres as Voting Winds Down at Polling Units

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As voting gradually winds down across polling units in Anambra State, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have begun moving to the designated collation centres.

When THISDAY visited the INEC Headquarters in Awka, the vehicles were already in procession for onward movement that marks the transition from voting to the collation stage in the ongoing governorship election.

According to INEC officials, the counting of votes will commence immediately after the close of polling, which was why the INEC’s logistics team, supported by security operatives, have been mobilised to ensure the safe movement of results sheets and other sensitive materials to the ward and local government collation centres.

Observers from both domestic and international groups commended the largely peaceful conduct of the exercise, noting that the process was transparent and orderly.

INEC officials have urged political parties and their agents to remain calm and allow the collation process to proceed without disruption, assuring that the Commission remains committed to ensuring a transparent and credible outcome of the election.

04:19pm

Senator Umeh Calls for Arrest of Vote Buyers

David-Chyddy Eleke

Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Victor Umeh has called for the arrest of vote buyers, saying we can not continue to undermine democracy with such actions.

The senator stated this in an interview with journalists, immediately after voting at polling unit 019, Aguluzoigbo Town Hall, ward three, in Anaocha Local Government Area.

Umeh said the election had been largely peaceful, and that unlike other elections, where there were complaints of malfunctioning of the BVAS machine, the process has been going on seamlessly.

He said: “This is the first time I have not heard complaints from my people who call to complain about one reason or the other of not being able to vote.

“The atmosphere of the state is peaceful and there have been no complaints of malfunctioning of the BVAS or security breaches. I have received reports that there is security in the state, today everything appears to be okay and I didn’t hear any negative reports.

“We should be electing leaders through the votes of the people, we should be able to shun manipulation, rigging that can mar the credibility of exercise. If we begin to do this, then our democracy will grow and blossom.

“I’m experienced in election, so I will say that it is too early in the day to say what has happened. By tomorrow morning, we will know if everywhere was peaceful across the state. By the time the final results are tallied and announced and they meet the expectations of the people, we will now say whether the election is credible or not.”

Speaking on vote buying, the senator said: “Anyone who thinks the only way to get to office would be through rigging and buying of votes, the person would be the enemy of the state and enemy of Nigeria.

“Vote buying has been outlawed critically and clearly. During the August 16 by-election, there was so much report of vote buying, but the people who are selling their votes should know you are selling your right to complain.

“I don’t know how much money you will be paid that will be enough to last for four years. Anyone that collects money today, it will still not last two days and it will finish, and you will lose your right to complain.

“Thise of us who are in the national Assembly, we see the mood of the nation, and it is not us that will change Nigeria, the citizens of Nigeria will change Nigeria, through the actions they take. They are the people who elect leaders, so if they collect money to vote someone they don’t trust, they have ruined themselves and their families.

“If there are evidence of vote buying, and if they are proven, those behind it should be arrested. The proper thing to do is to look at the candidates objectively and vote for them. If we do so, we would be helping to deepen democracy in the country.”

03:59pm

Anambra Election: Police Air Wing Secures State’s Airspace as CP Martins Nwogo Leads Aerial Operations

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As part of its comprehensive operational strategy designed to guarantee a peaceful, safe, and transparent electoral process, the Nigeria Police Force has intensified air surveillance operations across Anambra State, especially flashpoints.

The aerial patrols are being conducted in close coordination with ground troops, marine operatives, and tactical units strategically deployed across the State.

The surveillance teams are mandated to monitor movement patterns, detect suspicious gatherings, and provide real-time intelligence support to ground commanders for swift operational response.

Reiterating the Force’s neutrality and professionalism, the Police assured citizens, electoral officials, and observers of full protection throughout the election period. The public was also urged to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel performing their lawful duties.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, emphasised that all necessary measures have been put in place to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that every eligible voter exercises their civic right without fear, intimidation, or disruption.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Air Wing, CP Martins Nwogo, has assured that the entirety of Anambra’s airspace and adjoining environments have been effectively secured ahead of the election.

According to him, the Air Wing under his command has been conducting intensive aerial patrols to detect, deter, and neutralise any potential threat to public peace.

“We are combing all nooks and crannies from the air with a fine-tooth comb to guarantee a hitch-free exercise,” CP Nwogo stated.

He further warned that the Police would not hesitate to deal decisively with any individual or group attempting to foment trouble or disrupt the electoral process, stressing that law and order remain paramount.

The Air Wing boss commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for his strategic guidance and comprehensive security arrangements that have instilled confidence and calm among residents and stakeholders in the build-up to the polls.

CP Nwogo reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to maintaining peace, order, and public safety, assuring that “all hands are on deck and no stone will be left unturned” to deliver a free, fair, and credible election in Anambra State.

03:20pm

Soludo Votes, Accuses Opponents of Vote Buying

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has just voted in his polling, Ofiyi Square, polling unit 002, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo voted at exactly 1:25pm. He arrived the polling unit and was quickly accredited and he went on to cast his vote.

Meanwhile, over 400 voters are still crammed in the centre, waiting to vote, and this is as a result of the fact that only one BVAS device was made available to the centre.

Meanwhile, the governor who spoke to journalists said he was confident of victory, saying that he has heard that his opponents were buying votes, but he is confident of winning the election if the votes count.

He said: “The election has been relatively peaceful, and going on very peacefully, except for some places where we have gotten reports of difficulty.

“We have witnessed glitches here and there, like some polling units in Olumbanasa where the BVAS were not working very well. We have also received reports about Nnewi South Local Government Area, where someone was sharing N15,000 for votes, maybe because he is desperate to win in that local government.

“I heard it and I said, don’t mind. Even if they share N100,000, let the people just vote and let the votes count. We are fairly convinced that on the basis of one man one vote, we are going to win landslide, there is not question about that.”

03:17pm

Exclusive: EFCC Nabs Vote Buyers in Anambra, Vows Prosecution After Election

…Offenders liable to ₦500,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested several individuals across different polling units in Anambra State for allegedly engaging in vote buying during the ongoing governorship election.

According to EFCC officials who spoke to THISDAY at the command headquarters in Awka, the suspects were apprehended while either offering cash inducements to voters or collecting money in exchange for their votes.

The arrests, made in multiple locations across the state, followed intelligence reports and field surveillance by operatives deployed to monitor electoral malpractices.

Speaking on strict condition of anonymity, the EFCC officials confirmed that those arrested would be prosecuted after the conclusion of the election, in line with the Commission’s mandate to curb financial crimes, including electoral corruption.

“We have arrested some individuals for vote buying and for collecting money to vote. They are currently in our custody and will be charged after the election.

“The EFCC remains committed to ensuring that the electoral process is free from financial inducement and corruption,” the officials said.

Also speaking to an INEC official at INEC Headquarters in Awka, she said under the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), vote buying and selling constitute electoral offences punishable under Sections 121 and 127.

She said: “Section 121 stipulates that any person who directly or indirectly offers, gives, or accepts money or any other form of inducement in exchange for votes commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ₦500,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both.

“Section 127 also makes it an offence for anyone to receive money or any other benefit to vote for or refrain from voting for a particular candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has consistently warned that vote buying undermines the credibility of elections and violates the constitutional right of voters to freely choose their leaders.

INEC officials deployed across Anambra reiterated that the Commission, working with law enforcement agencies, would ensure that those found culpable face the full weight of the law.

03:16pm

How Police Contained Security Flashpoints in Anambra to Ensure Peaceful Elections

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The peaceful conduct of the Anambra governorship election, especially in areas hitherto known as flashpoints, has been credited to a coordinated security strategy led by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, with hands-on supervision from the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Anambra elections, DIG Benjamin Okolo.

THISDAY checks in Awka and neighbouring towns revealed that the restriction of movement contributed largely to the safe space that allowed voters cast their votes.

Also, across all 21 local government areas and collation centres, police personnel and other agencies were heavily deployed with some polling units having as much as 10 security personnel.

Checkpoints were also littered with squad trucks and heavy-duty vehicles including the Armoured Personnel Carriers and the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle (MRAPV), while the equestrian and canine units of the police force was also activated.

Stakeholders from different parties who spoke to THISDAY at the different polling units also gave credence to the groundwork by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu through his visible and community-policing strategy, even before the election started.

In line with the IGP’s directive, DIG Okolo, who is in charge of Force Intelligence Department, was deployed to monitor election security in Anambra, where he ensured strict adherence to operational protocols and rapid response to any emerging incidents.

So far, he described the Anambra election as “largely peaceful and orderly,” commending the professionalism of officers and the effectiveness of the security arrangements in neutralising potential flashpoints.

Major security flashpoints contained during the election included Onitsha city, covering both Onitsha North and Onitsha South LGAs, Ogbaru LGA, including Ogbunike, Oba, and Ogbaru town.

Others include Ekwulobia in Nnewi North and South LGAs; Agulu in Anaocha LGA; Uga, Ezinifite and Ekwulobia in Aguata LGA; and towns such as Mmiata and Umuoba Anam in Anambra West, Ogidi and Nkpor in Idemili North, and Obosi and Alor in Idemili South LGAs.

In this regard, DIG Okolo further reiterated that the security arrangements put in place under the directive of IGP Kayode Egbetokun were effective in containing flashpoints and ensuring that voters could exercise their franchise without intimidation or disruption.

He noted that the deployment of officers to strategic locations, coupled with close monitoring of sensitive areas, helped maintain order throughout the polling process.

DIG Okolo commended the professionalism of the police and other security agencies on the ground, emphasising that the collaborative approach with state and community security actors contributed significantly to the calm environment observed during the election.

In an earlier interview, the DIG, speaking on flashpoints and arrangement made by the police to contain any unrest in such areas said: “Adequate security arrangement has been made in accordance with the IGP’s directive to contain any issue that may arise during the exercise. Deployments have been made to respond swiftly to such incidents.”

The DIG further said the Nigeria Police Force, working in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted series of pre-election engagements, including stakeholder meetings and the signing of a peace accordby political parties and candidates.

These efforts, he said, were aimed at promoting peaceful participation and deterring violence before, during, and after the polls.

“We assure the people of Anambra that, through our interactions with stakeholders, the peace accord, and the readiness of our men on ground, every intention has been made to ensure that the election is peaceful, fair, and credible,” he added.

01:22pm

Soludo Arrives Polling Unit

David-Chyddy Eleke

The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has arrived his polling unit, Ofiyi Square, polling unit 002, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo who was being awaited since 8am by journalists, local and international observers and his kinsmen, arrived at 1:15pm

He arrived to a huge number of voters who were still to receive accreditation before voting.

The single unit square has the largest voting strength in the local government, with 933 voters strength in one polling unit.

As at 1pm when THISDAY arrived at the polling units, no fewer that 400 voters were patiently waiting, while the process dragged as a result of lack of BVAS, as just one devise was made available to the unit.

01:08pm

Anambra Election: Allegations of Vote Buying Rock Some Polling Units as Police Maintain Neutrality

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Allegations of vote buying have rocked some polling units during the ongoing Anambra governorship election, with reports from several polling units suggesting that some voters were offered financial inducements in exchange for their votes.

Although officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were seen patrolling polling units to monitor vote-buying and ensure compliance with electoral rules, the vote buy was going on underground.

At Polling Unit 02, Amawbia Primary School, one voter who spoke to THISDAY under the condition of anonymity admitted that she was paid to vote after disclosing her preferred candidate.

“The process was seamless,” she said, “but before we voted, we were asked who we wanted to vote for. It was only when our choice matched what they wanted that we were given money.”

When asked if those who refused to vote for the preferred candidate were prevented from voting, she responded in the negative, insisting that everyone was allowed to cast their ballots.

Another voter who also spoke on anonymity, said even with police neutrality the vote buying process was more coded than in previous elections.

Simply giving his name as Tochukwu, he said: “Unlike previous elections that they buy votes publicly, this election is more coded. No one approaches you until it’s time to vote.

“After accreditation, one of those with the money will ask who you are voting and will join you to see if you actually voted for the said candidate. Only then will the money be given to you.”

A police officer, who spoke off the record, told THISDAY that their role in this election was to ensure peaceful conduct of the electorate, adding that they were so far complying in their conduct.

At Polling Unit 006 in a tense, the presence of security operatives was visibly strong, yet allegations of voter inducement persisted as party agents paid off those that voted for their respective candidates.

In several polling units visited across Awka and nearby communities like Amawfia, Abagana, by mid-day, most voting had been completed at the polling unit, with voters seen waiting for ballot sorting.

Giving credit to the seamless INEC Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), most voters said it made the process easier and faster.

Despite the election, commercial activities continued across major markets and streets in Awka, with shops open and vehicular traffic flowing steadily. The state capital maintained a sense of normalcy, as traders and residents went about their business even as voting continued in many areas.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force led by DIG Benjamin Okolo, maintained a strong and coordinated security presence across the state, particularly in Ihiala, Ogbaru, Ayamelum, and other flashpoints.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, security operatives were strategically deployed across polling units, collation centres, waterways, and border communities to forestall any disruption and reassure voters of their safety.

SP Tochukwu reiterated the Command’s commitment to neutrality and professionalism. “The Command assures all political actors and citizens that it remains committed to safeguarding lives and property while ensuring a transparent and credible election,” he said.

12:49pm

Peter Obi Votes, Laments Deteriorating Democracy, Vote Buying in Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke

Former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi has cast his vote at his polling units 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu ward two, Anaocha Local Government Area.

Obi voted at exactly 11:46, while also lamenting Nigeria’s deteriorating democracy.

Obi who spoke with journalists immediately after said: “Our democracy is deteriorating, and unfortunately, those who are benefiting from bad governance seem to be fueling it.

“I have been able to listen and move around to see what is happening, and it bad that we still experience vote buying. Some one who is not employ collect N30,000 for his vote that means you have sold your school, your hospital, your job opportunities and selling a way your future, and that is what is very worrisome about our democracy.

“Other countries, even west African countries that are close to us where I have observed election, I haven’t seen something like this happening. This must stop.

“I’m not on the ballot, but I’m a member of Labour Party and I support my candidate, Dr George Moghalu. All the people contesting are my friends and I wish them well.”

12:43pm

Anambra Election: International Observers Commend Peaceful Process, INEC’s Performance Recorded So Far

.Commend police, other security agencies for peace and calm in state

. Debunk allegations of vote buying in areas observed

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appears to have lived up to its promises so far in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, with reports from accredited international observers indicating smooth operations and impressive voter turnout across several polling units.

The Anambra governorship election, which is a litmus test for Prof Joash Amupitan, has continued on a peaceful note, with moderate voter turnout and smooth accreditation processes reported across polling centres visited so far.

Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, one of the officially accredited international observer groups, commended the electoral process and INEC’s performance, noting that logistics and the deployment of technology were running according to plan.

Speaking from polling units 002 and 010, he said: “The turnout is on the average side. The build-up, as it may, shows that the election is peaceful and everything is going as it should,” he said.

“We saw pregnant women, the elderly, and people that are handicapped, these show that people are well informed and eager to participate in the election so far.”

He added that both domestic and international observer groups were present at the centres, including representatives from the European Union and members of the media.

“Another observation which I have made here is the volume of security agencies present. Seven police officers are here, and there has been no violence recorded so far,” he noted.

According to him, accreditation was ongoing smoothly, and the environment remained calm and secure. “We expect that at the end of this exercise, the turnout will reflect the people’s mandate, those who have come out to cast their votes. It is very, very impressive so far,” he stated.

He further observed that as of a quarter past 11, voting and accreditation had continued peacefully. “We are just coming from other places- we visited Opuno, Ezenefite, and some other wards and units. The election has been on the same frequency of being peaceful,” he added.

On allegations of vote buying he said: “As a matter of fact, as an international observer, we don’t report speculations. I have to report what we have seen. We have not noticed anything called vote buying, and if we notice such, we will definitely make noise about it.”

Speaking on INEC’s preparedness and efficiency, he added, “As a matter of fact, we were with the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner yesterday. None of the BVAS machines have been reported faulty apart from one incident, and the technical team was very fast to respond.

“The BVAS is working according to expectation. We don’t know what is happening in other places, but we are reporting from where we have visited so far. From here, we are going to another polling unit. By the end of the day, we would be able to have an aggregate summary.”

Dr. Nkweke further noted the strong security presence and inter-agency collaboration contributing to the peaceful atmosphere across the polling areas.

“About eight agencies are involved, not only the police. We’ve seen the police, road safety, and civil defence officers on ground. You can see the environment is calm. We don’t know what is happening in other local governments, but for now, we are impressed,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming his group’s commitment to objective reporting, stating, “I have to verify and report only what we have seen. So far, we are impressed.”

12:10pm

Senator Nwoye Votes, Praises Security Operatives for Maintaining Peace

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Senator Representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Dr Tony Nwoye has cast his vote in Nsugbe Ward 1 in Anambra East Local government Area.

Nwoye who was among the early voters told reporters he was unimpressed with voters turnout. He said that preliminary report he is getting across the state indicates that there may be voters apathy.

The Senator commended the efforts of security operatives and praised the electorate for maintaining calm and order in the course of the voting processes.

11:18am

Large Voter Turnout at Peter Obi’s Polling Units in Agulu

David-Chyddy Eleke

A visit to the polling units of the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election has shown large voter turn out.

The voters who are mainly aged women were seen sitting patiently at Polling unit 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu ward 2, Anaocha Local Government Area.

The women were waiting patiently while INEC officials accredited voters who proceeded to the voting point.

Some voters in the polling units applauded the turn out, saying that more persons may still arrive the unit.

11:15am

Only APGA, APC Presenting Party Agents in Most Polling Units Around Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Two political parties, whose candidates were listed by THISDAY in its analysis today as the top contenders in the governorship election in Anambra have proven to be truly dominant in the state.

In most polling units visited around the state capital, Awka, only the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had their party agents on ground.

At Awka ward VI, polling units 010, 024 and 025, which is domiciled at Federal Government Technical College (GTC), only the two parties presented agents.

While Mr John Morah identified himself as agent of the APC, APGA was represented by Mr Chukwuma Anekwe.

The Supervisory Presiding Officer of the unit announced that only the agents of the two parties were around, out of the 16 candidates.

One of the agents, Mr Morah asked if he was okay being the only two agents said: “I have no problem with that. If other parties did not send agents, that is not supposed to be my headache.

11:14am

Soludo, Jeff Nweke to Vote at 12pm

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo who is a candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in today’s governorship election in the state will cast his vote at Isuofia by 12pm, THISDAY has learnt.

Also, candidate of the Action Alliance, Ozo Jeff Nweke will be voting same time at a polling units at Ogbugbankwa, Awka South Local Government Area.

Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime told THISDAY that the governor targets to vote at around 12pm.

He described the mood of the people at Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area as being calm, and expectant of victory in the election for their son.

Also, Mr Tony Oraeki, media Adviser to Chief Nweke of AA said the candidate will vote at 12 noon.

9:30am

INEC Officials Arrive Polling Units in Awka, Begin Set up of Booths

By David-Chyddy Eleke



Officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have finally arrived some polling units in Awka, the state capital for today’s election.

At Agu Awka, polling units 008 and 022 at Aroma, Awka South Local Government Area, shouts of victory by expected voters.

Officials are already pasting names of eligible voters, preparatory commencement of voting.

8:50am

INEC Officials Yet to Arrive Polling Units Close to Commission’s Headquarters

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Despite assurances that voting would commence at 8am on Saturday, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have yet to arrive at polling units in Awka as at 8:30 am.

A visit to Agu Awka polling units 008 and 022 at Aroma Junction, just a few meters from the INEC headquarters showed that officials were yet to arrive.

An accredited observers of the INEC from JDPC, a non governmental organization owned by the Catholic Church, Mr Charles Kwentoh, expressed disappointment at the lateness, despite assurances of beginning by 8am.

7:25am

In Two-horse Race, 2.8 Million Voters to Determine Soludo, Ukachukwu, Others’ Fate Today

• Adequate security arrangements have been made, Police, NSCDC assure electorates

· Efficiency, impartiality, others will make or mar polls, Yiaga Africa declares

· Observer groups preach against vote-buying

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Sunday Okobi in Lagos, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

All is set for today’s Anambra governorship election, as voters across the state prepare to head to the polls to elect the next governor of their choice.

Investigations across the State reveal a mix of excitement and apprehension among residents, while heavy security presence underscores the preparedness of security agencies. In Awka, the state capital, patrol teams were seen stationed at strategic locations and moving through major streets to ensure a peaceful election.

This comes as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Department, DIG Benjamin Okolo, who also doubles as the DIG in charge of the elections, assured residents that adequate security measures have been put in place in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi reaffirmed the Corps’ dual commitment to protecting lives and securing Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) while ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

A total of 16 candidates, contenders and pretenders, would be participating in the election, even though not all of them are very strongly rooted in the State.

Among the political parties and candidates contesting the election are: Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who is the currently the Governor of the State; Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mr. John Nwosu of African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Dr. George Moghalu of Labour Party (LP).

Others are Oti Echezona of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of African Action Congress (AAC), Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA), Charles Onyeze of Accord, Geoff Onyejegbu of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Jude Ezenwafor of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Chukwududem Nweke of Action Peoples Party (APP).

The contestants also include Jerry Okeke of Boot Party, Ndidi Olieh of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Martin Ugwoji of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Vincent Chukwurah of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Six of the most popular among them include Soludo, Ukachukwu, Moghalu, Nwosu, Chukwuma and Nweke.

Of the six, however, the zoning arrangement in the state, which has remained an unwritten pact, but very effective, seems to make it near impossible for two of the candidates- Chukwuma and Nweke, as they hail from the Northern and Central senatorial zones respectively.

A total of 2,802,790 registered voters would participate in the election. Some members of the public who spoke to THISDAY insisted that they are ready with their voter’s card to elect a candidate of their choice. In previous elections, there were voter apathy to the level that less than 10 percent of the entire registered voters decided the winner of the election. In 2021, just a little above 200,000 persons out of about 2.7million registered voters were able to cast their votes.

Despite the number of contestants in the event, the contest has proven to be a two-horse race between Soludo and Ukachukwu.

Beyond the fact that APGA and the APC are the most noticeable parties in the state, certain indices favour both candidates and make them the most likely winners of today’s polls.

The indices include popularity of party, incumbency factor, federal might, zoning formula, religious politics, among others.

Popularity

While Soludo is expected to rely on his personal popularity and track record, the APC candidate, Ukachukwu, will be counting on the rising influence and expanding support base of his party. APGA has ruled Anambra for about 20years with unbroken record, and has subsequently grown into a cult in the state. It is very common to see an elderly rural woman giving instructions to aides to vote for ‘Igbo party’, or ‘Ojukwu party’, but that is not the case for other parties. There are instances when rural woman had rejected money from other parties, just to ensure they cast their votes for APGA.

On the other hand, APC has recently grown in Anambra State, especially among the elites, who have been steadily flooding the party. Its advantage as the party in power at the national level will also be an advantage for Ukachukwu. Ukachukwu will be banking on this newfound popularity to achieve victory.

Incumbency/Ruling party

While Soludo will hope to leverage his advantage as an incumbent governor in the election, Ukachukwu would be hoping that the might of the federal government would be deployed to his advantage. These factor is likely to aid the victory of any of the two contestants.

Zoning Formula

Anambra operates a silent but very potent zoning arrangement in the State, which sees a senatorial zone completing their term and handing over to a politician in the state from the next zone.

Presently, the southern senatorial zone of the State is favoured for the contest, and both Ukachukwu and Soludo are from the zone. This has proven to be one of the selling points of both men, and such campaign about zoning has silenced few contestants in the race who are not from the zone.

Soludo however seems to have greater advantage as it is believed that the victory of any other candidate from the zone other than Soludo may give the zone the advantage of staying more than eight years, thereby delaying the chances of Anambra Central zone, which is next in line for the office.

Religious Politics

This is usually seldom spoken about, but being a Catholic or an Anglican gives a candidate greater chances of winning the governorship in the state. Both denominations are the two most powerful in the state, not just commanding large population, but have leaders who are very conscious of the religious denomination of the candidate who is coming to take the reins of power.

Soludo is from a Catholic background, and the church is powerful and has held the position from the days of Dr. Chris Nigeria to this day. His deputy is not just a member of the Anglican Church as the case has always been, but also the younger brother of the Anglican Bishop of Awka, Rt Rev. Dr Alex Ibezim, who is also deemed to be powerful.

This is a huge advantage to Soludo as against Ukachukwu’s background as a member of the Pentecostal stock in the state.

Adequate Security Arrangements Have Been Made, DIG Okolo Assures Electorates

Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Department, DIG Benjamin Okolo, who also doubles as the DIG in charge of the elections, has assured residents that adequate security measures have been put in place in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The IGP, in his directive earlier this week, had ordered all police commands and formations to ensure watertight security around the state and intensify intelligence-driven operations to forestall any attempt to disrupt the exercise.

He also cautioned political actors against actions capable of breaching the peace, reiterating that the police would not hesitate to enforce the law where necessary.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, at the Command Headquarters in Awka, Okolo said all security arrangements had been finalised to ensure a peaceful, fair, and credible election across the state.

He stated that the IGP had directed that maximum deployment of personnel, logistics, and intelligence assets be made to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, and materials during the election.

Speaking on flashpoints and arrangement made by the police to contain any unrest in such areas, he reiterated: “Adequate security arrangement has been made in accordance with the IGP’s directive. Also, arrangements have been made to contain any issue that may arise during the exercise. Deployments have been made to respond swiftly to such incidents.”

Stressing on the peaceful atmosphere in the state and the ground work done by the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, voters were urged to come out en mass and vote.

The DIG further said the Nigeria Police Force, working in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted series of pre-election engagements, including stakeholder meetings and the signing of a peace accord by political parties and candidates.

These efforts, he said, were aimed at promoting peaceful participation and deterring violence before, during, and after the polls.

“We assure the people of Anambra that, through our interactions with stakeholders, the peace accord, and the readiness of our men on ground, every intention has been made to ensure that the election is peaceful, fair, and credible,” he added.

Okolo further appealed to voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility without fear, assuring that security operatives had been properly briefed to maintain professionalism and neutrality throughout the process.

With the deployment of personnel across all 21 local government areas, checkpoints, and collation centres, the Police High Command assured that Anambra is fully secured ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Efficiency, Impartiality, Others Will Make or Mar the Election, Says Yiaga Africa

Yiaga Africa yesterday said the off-cycle election would serve as a critical test of the INEC under the new chairman, adding that factors, including efficiency, integrity, and impartiality, will make or mar the election in the State.

The group also stated that the State election presents a key moment to assess Nigeria’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Executive Director of the group and Chair of the 2025 Anambra Election Mission, Dr. Samson Itodo, disclosed this while addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos State.

According to him, Yiaga Africa is deploying ‘Watching the Vote’ as part of a broader civil society election observation hub supported by the European Union under the EU Support for Democratic Governance Project (EU-SDGN) to ensure its credibility and integrity.

Itodo noted that: “The Election Observation Hub comprises organisations such as Yiaga Africa, The Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), and others is deploying 687 observers across Anambra State, working in coordinated clusters that cover election integrity and results verification, disability inclusion, gender participation, peace building, media and misinformation tracking, logistics observation, and real-time data reporting.

“INEC disclosed that a total of 2,802,790 registered voters are eligible to participate, including 140,370 newly registered voters across the 326 wards.

“The election will take place in 5,718 polling units, as two out of the expected 5,720 units have no registered voters.

“Sixteen political parties have fielded candidates for the governorship race, including two women. This election marks the seventh off-cycle governorship election since the 2023 general elections and will serve as a critical test of the INEC under the new INEC Chairman. It also presents a key moment to assess Nigeria’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

The election monitoring mission chair disclosed that YiagaAfrica is positioned to expose any manipulation of the announced results if they do not match the results announced and posted at polling units.

“Therefore, as election day approaches, we urge all stakeholders to commit to a peaceful, fair, inclusive, and credible electoral process. We commend the 18 governorship candidates for signing the Peace Accord and the National Peace Committee, led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, for facilitating this important agreement.

“The signing of the Peace Accord is a significant commitment to peace and an important step towards ensuring a violence-free election.

“Yiaga Africa has outlined three critical benchmarks that will shape the credibility of the electoral process: efficiency of logistics, integrity in electoral procedures, and impartiality of security agencies. Drawing from past electoral experiences and recent by-elections, these three tests will serve as the litmus test for public trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and political actors. Failure to meet these standards could further erode voter confidence and deepen the legitimacy crisis in Nigeria’s democracy.

“Also, the ability of security agencies to maintain neutrality in managing election security will be a decisive factor in defining the credibility of the election. The August 2025 bye-election revealed troubling instances of politicians moving around with armed escorts and the use of vigilante operatives to intimidate voters.

“Security agencies must resist political pressure and uphold their constitutional duty to remain neutral and professional,” Itodo warned.

NSCDC Assures Voters of Safety

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Audi, reaffirmed the Corps’ dual commitment to protecting lives and securing Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) while ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Speaking through the Deputy Commandant General in charge of Operations, DCG Philip Ayuba, the CG assured citizens that NSCDC personnel deployed for election duty have been thoroughly briefed to operate with professionalism, neutrality, and utmost respect for human rights throughout the exercise.

He said: “Our presence at the polling stations is to protect, not to interfere. We are there to create an atmosphere where voters feel safe, confident, and free to exercise their civic rights.”

He noted that the Corps’ responsibility extends beyond providing physical security to ensuring the protection of critical installations such as electricity, water supply, communication facilities, and other public utilities that support the electoral process and national stability.

“Our mandate compels us to safeguard the assets that keep the nation running, because the credibility of any election depends not just on the safety of voters, but also on the protection of the systems that sustain it,” the CG added.

Audi emphasised that the NSCDC remains steadfast in its constitutional role of protecting lives, securing public infrastructure, and promoting peace during national assignments.

He charged officers to maintain vigilance around INEC facilities, government buildings, and other strategic locations, warning that any compromise or political involvement would attract strict disciplinary action.

The Commandant General further assured that the NSCDC will continue to work in synergy with the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces, and other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to deliver a smooth and transparent process.

He appealed to voters to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies, reiterating that their safety, the protection of vital assets, and the credibility of the election remain the Corps’ top priorities.