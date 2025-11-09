  • Sunday, 9th November, 2025

Again, PDP Crisis Resurrects Conflicting Judgments

Politics | 11 seconds ago

Last Tuesday, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan cleared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to proceed with its scheduled elective national convention on November 15 and 16, 2025.

In a ruling delivered by Justice A. L. Akintola, the court granted an interim order allowing the party to hold the convention as planned in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to attend, monitor, and observe the exercise, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

The claimant had urged the court to restrain the defendants from truncating, frustrating, or disrupting the timetable, guidelines, and schedule of activities leading to the convention.

After hearing the motion on Monday, Justice Akintola held that the claimant successfully demonstrated the need for urgent judicial intervention. He consequently granted the interim orders sought, restraining any interference with the PDP’s timetable and schedule of activities, and compelling the defendants to hold the national convention as fixed.

The court order came after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had last Friday halted the same planned national convention until the party complies with the statutory requirements of the party, the Constitution, and the Electoral Act. 

In a judgement he delivered, the judge also restrained the INEC from accepting a report on the outcome of any national convention of the party without following the due process of the law, as well as its guidelines and regulations.

Now, another court, a state High Court with concurrent jurisdiction, has come up with a counter judgment. So which decision should INEC obey?

What is happening in the party is clearly a supremacy battle; and the judiciary has been dragged into it. It has now degenerated to who controls the courts more.

This is not the first time Nigerians would be experiencing this. It is very common this period; a period where the judiciary will rubbish itself with conflicting judgements and orders.

This is why the National Judicial Council (NJC) must quickly intervene and sanction in the erring judge inviting judge in the PDP dispute, otherwise with the 2027 elections fast approaching, the issue of conflicting orders and judgements will ridicule the judiciary and Nigeria’s democracy in a most embarrassing manner.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.