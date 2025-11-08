UK’s FCDO to Empower 3.79 Million Nigerians by 2030

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has renewed its pledge to uplift vulnerable Nigerians, boosting incomes, strengthening climate resilience, and driving growth for 3.79 million Nigerians especially women by 2030.

The FCDO’s Country Representative, Dr. Adiya Ode, disclosed this at the launch of the ‘Electric Vehicles for Rural Agro-Cargo Transportation’ project – funded by Propcom+ – in Kano yesterday.

She said the department has been working tirelessly in collaboration with Propcom+ across multiple sectors in Nigeria to achieve its objectives.

Ode hailed the department’s work with Propcom+ across Nigeria – including a game-changing push to put women at the heart of transport and agri-business in the North.

“Today, we celebrate the next chapter. Through Propcom+, and with continued support from the UK government, we are proud to have co-financed this agro-cargo EV initiative.

“Twenty electric vehicles, a solar-powered charging station, and a new logistics hub—these are not just assets. They are pathways to prosperity, climate resilience, and inclusive growth,” Ode stated

The President of Mata-Zalla Smart Agro Project, Hajiya Hauwa Ahmad, said “this moment marks another bold step in our journey to transform how women participate in the transport and agricultural value chains in Northern Nigeria.

“What began as a small women-led cooperative determined to change our economic reality has today become a driving force for sustainable transportation, inclusive growth, and climate-smart innovation.

She commended UK International Development, PROPCOM+ and the FCDO for their faith in the mission, generous support and partnership in making the project a reality.