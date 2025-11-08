Temi Kayode-Ojo On Mission to Empower Women

For Temitope Kayode-Ojo, the Creative Director behind the contemporary fashion house LAVISH, fashion is more than fabric and form; it’s a language of empowerment. Through her distinctive blend of bridal couture and ready-to-wear elegance, Kayode-Ojo is redefining what it means to be a modern Nigerian woman, writes Sunday Ehigiator

hen Temi Kayode-Ojo began her journey in fashion, she wasn’t chasing trends; she was chasing meaning. In 2017, she founded LAVISH as Nigeria’s first dedicated bridal styling brand, born from a passion to help women look and feel beautiful on their most significant day.

What started as a niche service for brides seeking personality-driven elegance has grown into one of the country’s most exciting fashion houses, merging bespoke craftsmanship with modern versatility.

Today, LAVISH stands as a bridge between worlds, the intimacy of couture and the accessibility of ready-to-wear. Under Temi’s leadership, the brand has expanded beyond the aisle, creating timeless pieces for the confident woman who wants to express her story through style.

For Temi, fashion has always been about more than aesthetics; it’s about identity. “Our mission is to empower women,” she says. “We want them to feel seen, confident, and unforgettable.”

Building a Brand with Foresight

Unlike many brands that stumble into expansion, LAVISH’s evolution was intentional. Temi reveals that even in the early days, her vision extended beyond the bridal aisle.

“From the back end, we were always preparing to be a full fashion house,” she explains. “Bridal styling was our entry point, a way to learn the market, earn trust, and perfect our craft.

That foresight paid off. Today, LAVISH Ready-to-Wear fuses the intricacy and emotional depth of bridal couture with the ease and efficiency of modern fashion. “We’ve brought the intentionality and personalisation of bridal design into ready-to-wear. Our collections are slow fashion; meaningful, detailed, and timeless.”

Designing for the Modern Nigerian Woman

Temi’s creative process is rooted in empathy and understanding. “With bridal fashion, you have to be a mind reader,” she says with a smile. “We take time to understand our brides, their motivations, backgrounds, and what truly matters to them.”

That same sensitivity defines her ready-to-wear designs.

“We think about the modern woman who’s always on the move; juggling work, family, and ambition, yet still wants to look powerful and put-together. She doesn’t have time to design from scratch, but she knows LAVISH will have something that reflects her story. Whether it’s a gown or a blazer, our goal is the same: to help women feel seen, confident, and unforgettable.”

Empowerment in Every Stitch

At its heart, LAVISH is more than a fashion brand; it’s a statement about womanhood. Every collection, every silhouette, every stitch is guided by a clear mission: to empower women through fashion.

“We want our pieces to tell stories,” Temi says. “Fashion should mean something. We don’t believe in trends; we believe in timelessness. We want women to look at their pictures 25 years later and still see elegance, not just a trend that passed. This ethos has shaped not just design, but our production.

“LAVISH is also committed to sustainability, from using renewable energy in our factories to producing in small batches to minimise waste. Authenticity and consciousness have been with us from the start,” she affirms. “Even when everyone wore the same lace, we wanted our brides and clients to stand out with meaning.”

A Stylist’s Advantage

Temi’s foundation as a stylist sets her apart from traditional designers. “We didn’t start as a design brand; we started as stylists,” she says proudly. “We spent years dressing real women, understanding their bodies, insecurities, and aspirations. That experience gave us insight that many brands don’t have.”

It’s this unique vantage point that fuels LAVISH’s storytelling, where fashion becomes both an art and an act of empathy. “We’ve spent a decade personalising fashion. Now we’re pouring that knowledge into creating ready-to-wear pieces that carry the same depth and meaning.”

What makes LAVISH’s ready-to-wear line stand out is how it merges the craftsmanship of couture with the ease of everyday fashion. “Traditionally, ready-to-wear is known for its fast-paced nature and mass production. But we’ve brought the intentionality of bridal fashion; the detail, the personalisation, into our ready-to-wear collections,” she notes.

Beyond the Aisle

With a growing international presence and an expanding product line, LAVISH is setting its sights on the global stage. “Expect bolder looks, more collections, and more visibility,” Temi teases. “We’re taking Nigeria’s secret sauce, our creativity and storytelling to the world.”

From Lagos to London, Dubai to New York, LAVISH is positioning itself as a global brand with distinctly Nigerian roots. “Wherever we go, you can expect excellence, authenticity, and detail, the same things that define who we are.

“Expect to see more collections, more daring looks, and more international collaborations. We will continue to empower women to make them feel beautiful, confident, and unforgettable, whether on the aisle or beyond it.”

The LAVISH Woman

As its name implies, LAVISH isn’t ordinary. It’s not for everyday moments, it’s for special ones, on and off the aisle. Each piece embodies power, personality, and purpose.

“When women wear LAVISH, they can see their stories in what they wear. Our designs help them express who they are without saying a word. That’s the power of fashion, and that’s what we’ll keep doing.”