Soludo Arrives Polling Unit

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

David-Chyddy Eleke

The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has arrived his polling unit, Ofiyi Square, polling unit 002, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo who was being awaited since 8am by journalists, local and international observers and his kinsmen, arrived at 1:15pm

He arrived to a huge number of voters who were still to receive accreditation before voting.

The single unit square has the largest voting strength in the local government, with 933 voters strength in one polling unit.

As at 1pm when THISDAY arrived at the polling units, no fewer that 400 voters were patiently waiting, while the process dragged as a result of lack of BVAS, as just one devise was made available to the unit.

