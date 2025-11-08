Security Experts Harp on LGs’ Reforms to Tackle Insecurity Amid Trump’s Threats

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Security experts and public policy analysts have called for the accelerated implementation of ongoing local government reforms to help tackle the growing security challenges confronting the country, following President Donald Trump’s recent threats over alleged Christian genocide.

Last week, President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and directed the US Department of Defense to prepare for possible “rapid” military action should the Nigerian government fail to curb the killing of Christians.

“The US government will also immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and top oil producer,” Trump had announced in a post on Truth Social.

Against this backdrop, experts are urging Nigeria’s federal government to fast-track local government reforms to address some of the root causes of insecurity nationwide.

A public policy analyst and Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, Ambrose Igboke, stated that Nigeria could begin to stem the tide of insecurity if the issues of state and community policing were given the attention they deserve.

According to him, “It is only when we establish state police that we can begin to stem the tide of insecurity in Nigeria. Our political system is overly centralised, and the policing structure is controlled from Abuja, which is not ideal for a federation like Nigeria.

“Local government areas should take the initiative to build cottage industries that can provide employment for their people.

“They should also construct access roads to farmlands and collaborate with banks mandated to fund agricultural projects, ensuring that young people are productively engaged. Such reforms are essential to addressing and reducing insecurity across the country.

“It is a sad reality that many young people in rural communities wake up each day with nothing meaningful to do, making them easy recruits for criminal syndicates and terrorist groups,” he added.

He also lamented that despite receiving substantial allocations over the past two years, many local government areas have done little to promote genuine grassroots development.

The persistent lack of employment opportunities, he said, continues to fuel and intensify criminality at the local level.

Igboke, who spoke to THISDAY by telephone, added: “We must learn from the example of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in the North, which worked hand in hand with state security agencies to drastically reduce terrorism. Ultimately, it is only through proactive measures to counter crime that we can expect to see crime decline in our nation.”

An intelligence and security protocol expert, Amb. Ejike Eze, noted that local government administrations across the country have largely failed to fulfil their responsibilities in addressing insecurity, particularly in Enugu State.

He stressed that although State Governors and local government chairmen receive security funds every month, many vigilante groups still operate with rickety vehicles and lack proper organisation or established outposts within their localities.

“There have been numerous cases of kidnapping in Eburu-mmiri, Ibagwa Aka, in the Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. A permanent security outpost should be established in the area, equipped with vehicles and personnel capable of responding swiftly to emergencies.

“The chief executives of states and local governments must account to Nigerians for how they utilise their security votes. These funds should be directed towards effective intelligence gathering, as intelligence is the foundation of security.

“When authorities possess foreknowledge, they can anticipate and neutralise threats. However, without adequate intelligence networks and ‘ears on the ground,’ communities remain vulnerable, and kidnappers continue to exploit these weaknesses for ransom.

“The security architecture at the local level, therefore, needs urgent reorganisation. It should be structured into operational units and commands, with offices located within communities, rather than officials merely sitting idle in local government secretariats,” he said.

The retired Nigerian diplomat further warned that the practice of purchasing near-defunct vehicles, such as old Siennas, for local vigilante groups should be discontinued.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, emphasised that as long as the government fails to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, ensure justice, and hold perpetrators of atrocities accountable, it would continue to pay lip service to the concept of justice.

He said: “Many people have lost hope that they can obtain justice in this country. Imagine a situation where those who kill and destroy communities are given dedicated programmes for rehabilitation and resettlement, yet the victims of their atrocities are left to lick their wounds alone.

“After suffering killings, maiming, and rape, there is still no rehabilitation for them. Where, then, is the justice in all of this? How can people be expected to believe in a system where justice is so one-sided?

“The National Orientation Agency must redesign its programmes to help Nigerians regain faith in their country and demonstrate that justice truly exists.

“We must institutionalise and operationalise justice, ensuring that impunity is no longer tolerated. Those who commit atrocities, under whatever guise, must be held accountable.

“Political killings are also occurring, and if we reduce the issue solely to religion, we risk shielding criminals who kill based on other forms of identity. We must broaden our perspective and do what is right.”