FTAN to Inaugurate South-south Zone Executive Council November 17

The South-south Zone of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) is set for the inauguration of its new Executive Council scheduled to hold on November 17, 2025, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement by FTAN Vice President, South-south, Mrs. Faith Esohe Essien, the inauguration will mark the commencement of full-fledged activities by the Federation in the zone, following the recent assumption of office the federation’s new National Executive Council headed by Dr. Aliyu Badaki, as President.

‘‘This ceremony marks the official commencement of a focused, regional drive to transform our sector, positioning tourism as a strategic solution to some of the region’s long-standing economic challenges,’’ Essien said.

‘‘Our Inauguration will be held under the critical theme: ‘Green Horizons: Unlocking the South South’s Natural Wealth for Inclusive and Sustainable Prosperity’.

‘This theme is not merely ceremonial; it represents a policy commitment to use tourism to drive economic diversification, advocate for responsible coastal conservation, and elevate our cultural assets as sustainable alternatives to resource dependency.’’

Billed to hold at Ogeyi’s Place, GRA, Port Harcourt, the inauguration will attract members of the federation, stakeholders, government officials and the travelling public from across the South-south (Edo, Delta, Cross, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states) and other parts of the country, with the National President of FTAN, Badaki, leading the national officers of FTAN and others to the inauguration ceremony.