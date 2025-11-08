Anambra Election: Observers, CSOs Applaud INEC’s Transparency, Commend Amupitan’s Leadership

*Praise security agencies for professionalism amid violence-free exercise

International observers and civil society organisations have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the transparent, efficient, and peaceful conduct of the ongoing Anambra State Governorship Election, describing it as very orderly and credible polls.

Reports from accredited observer groups, monitored in the INEC Situation Room by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Dayo Oketola, indicated smooth operations, improved voter turnout compared to 2021, and a calm atmosphere across polling units. Both local and international monitors commended INEC’s logistical coordination and effective deployment of technology under the leadership of its Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN.

Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, one of the accredited international observer groups, praised INEC’s preparedness and professionalism, noting that voting materials, BVAS deployment, and the presence of security agencies were “exceptionally well coordinated.”

“The process has been peaceful and well-managed. Accreditation is smooth, BVAS is functioning as expected, and INEC officials are courteous and efficient,” Dr. Nkweke said while monitoring polling units in Awka.

He also lauded the conduct of security agencies, saying, “The environment is calm and secure. We observed up to seven police officers at some units, and their conduct has been exemplary. The collaboration among the security agencies deserves commendation.”

On allegations of vote buying, he noted, “We have not seen anything like that in the areas observed. As international observers, we report what we see, not rumours. So far, this election has been peaceful and credible.”

CSOs commend INEC, praise early deployment and peaceful conduct

Civil society organisations have also commended INEC for what they described as a transparent, well-coordinated, and timely process.

Ms. Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, applauded the early arrival of materials and personnel, noting that voting commenced on schedule.

“Our observers were up early in the morning to monitor arrival times, and we saw that materials and INEC officials arrived as early as 7:34 a.m. in Amawbia, Awka South,” she said. “Commencement of voting by 8:30 a.m., as stipulated by the Electoral Act, shows a high level of readiness and efficiency by INEC.”

Mbamalu described the early deployment as a “positive sign of transparent elections,” adding that Yiaga Africa prioritised the early start of polling as a key benchmark of credibility.

Similarly, Hon. Dominic Okafor, who represents Aguata Federal Constituency, commended both INEC and voters for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election after casting his vote at Polling Unit 004, Umuechefu Hall, Igboukwu.

“I must commend the INEC Chairman and his team. The officials arrived on time, the BVAS is functioning properly, and the process has been seamless so far,” he said. “Voters are conducting themselves peacefully and participation is impressive.”

Also speaking to newsmen, Shedrack Azubuike, Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, praised INEC officials for their professionalism and efficient handling of materials and personnel.

“The election is peaceful and well-organised. The officials are efficient, and the people are turning out responsibly to exercise their civic duties. This is how democracy should work,” he said.

While speaking to Channels Television, Jake Epelle, Founder of TAF Africa, affirmed that the overall security atmosphere in the state was calm, describing Anambra people as peace-loving and self-protective.

“The security situation is not something to worry about. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” Epelle said, urging citizens to overcome apathy and participate fully in the process.

Record PVC collection demonstrates INEC’s preparedness

Observers have linked the smooth conduct of the election to INEC’s extensive pre-election preparations. The Commission achieved a record 98.8% Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection rate, reflecting exceptional voter readiness and growing public confidence in the electoral process.

Out of 2,802,790 registered voters, an impressive 2,769,137 collected their PVCs, a feat made possible by decentralised, community-level distribution and a five-day extension from October 29 to November 2, 2025.

In many locations, including Ugbene (Awka North), Alor I, Bridge Head II, Ogbunike I & II, and Umunya I & II, INEC recorded 100% collection rates. Rural and riverine communities such as Ayamelum and Anambra West also achieved over 99% despite difficult terrain.

Observers noted that the figures demonstrated INEC’s administrative efficiency and growing trust under Prof. Amupitan’s leadership.

Renewed confidence in INEC’s leadership

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to credible and inclusive elections, expressing satisfaction with the peaceful atmosphere across the state.

“Our duty is to the Nigerian people. INEC is committed to ensuring that every valid vote counts and that the process remains credible, transparent, and peaceful,” the Chairman said.

With reports of seamless operations, strong security coordination, and near-total PVC collection, both domestic and international observers have described the Anambra Governorship Election as a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey and a clear testament to the renewed confidence in INEC’s leadership and electoral integrity.

