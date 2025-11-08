Anambra Decides: Senator Umeh Calls for Arrest of Vote Buyers

David-Chyddy Eleke

Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Victor Umeh has called for the arrest of vote buyers, saying we can not continue to undermine democracy with such actions.

The senator stated this in an interview with journalists, immediately after voting at polling unit 019, Aguluzoigbo Town Hall, ward three, in Anaocha Local Government Area.

Umeh said the election had been largely peaceful, and that unlike other elections, where there were complaints of malfunctioning of the BVAS machine, the process has been going on seamlessly.

He said: “This is the first time I have not heard complaints from my people who call to complain about one reason or the other of not being able to vote.

“The atmosphere of the state is peaceful and there have been no complaints of malfunctioning of the BVAS or security breaches. I have received reports that there is security in the state, today everything appears to be okay and I didn’t hear any negative reports.

“We should be electing leaders through the votes of the people, we should be able to shun manipulation, rigging that can mar the credibility of exercise. If we begin to do this, then our democracy will grow and blossom.

“I’m experienced in election, so I will say that it is too early in the day to say what has happened. By tomorrow morning, we will know if everywhere was peaceful across the state. By the time the final results are tallied and announced and they meet the expectations of the people, we will now say whether the election is credible or not.”

Speaking on vote buying, the senator said: “Anyone who thinks the only way to get to office would be through rigging and buying of votes, the person would be the enemy of the state and enemy of Nigeria.

“Vote buying has been outlawed critically and clearly. During the August 16 by-election, there was so much report of vote buying, but the people who are selling their votes should know you are selling your right to complain.

“I don’t know how much money you will be paid that will be enough to last for four years. Anyone that collects money today, it will still not last two days and it will finish, and you will lose your right to complain.

“Thise of us who are in the national Assembly, we see the mood of the nation, and it is not us that will change Nigeria, the citizens of Nigeria will change Nigeria, through the actions they take. They are the people who elect leaders, so if they collect money to vote someone they don’t trust, they have ruined themselves and their families.

“If there are evidence of vote buying, and if they are proven, those behind it should be arrested. The proper thing to do is to look at the candidates objectively and vote for them. If we do so, we would be helping to deepen democracy in the country.”