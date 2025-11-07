Tinubu Seeks International Allies’ Support In  Fight Against Terrorism 

* Says security is non-negotiable

* Salutes armed forces and intelligence services for their courage, unity and sacrifices

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday sought the firm support of Nigeria’s international allies in the resolve to fight terrorism in the country.

The president, who made the appeal via his verified X handle, @official ABAT, reaffirmed Nigeria as a reliable partner, welcoming international support to strengthen security and economic growth.

President Tinubu stressed that security remains non-negotiable and pledged that Nigeria will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in eliminating criminals and terrorist groups.

According to him, Nigeria has faced terrorism problem for nearly two decades but will not back down, noting that significant progress has been made over the past two years.

He promised to decisively eliminate the threat through courage and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law.

The president also paid tribute to the armed forces and intelligence services for their courage, unity and sacrifices, describing their commitment as the nation’s strength.

President Tinubu in the eight-paragraph message stated, inter alia: “We face challenges head-on and remain steadfast in our commitment to engage partners and champion Nigeria’s interests on the diplomatic front. We are confidently asserting our presence on the global stage, guided by unwavering calm, clarity and a strong sense of purpose.

“We are indeed faced with terrorism – a challenge Nigeria has faced for almost two decades, and we will not back down. We will decisively defeat terrorism and claim victory in this battle. Security is non-negotiable, and we will never compromise on this principle. With unwavering courage and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, we will prevail.

“Nigeria is one united family. We rise together, move forward together, and reject despair in favour of determination. Our future is far more robust and stronger than any fears we may have.

“The task ahead is immense, yet our resolve is even greater. We will continue to sustain and build on our reform gains and deliver a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

“We will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in our mission to eliminate criminals from our society. We urge our allies to stand firmly with us as we amplify our fight against terrorism. We have made significant progress in the past two years and we will decisively eliminate this threat.

“With courage and the rule of law, we will triumph.

“Nigeria will be, and remain a reliable partner and dependable ally to its friends and a steady voice for stability. We also welcome the collaboration and support of our allies, friends and partners as we strengthen both security and economic growth.

“To the brave men and women of our armed forces and intelligence community united by purpose, regardless of tribe or religion, who serve fearlessly, fight side-by-side and sometimes pay the ultimate price, we express our deepest gratitude. Your commitment is our strength in the fight against terror.”