Tinubu Meets Sultan of Sokoto at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which took place in the first floor office of the President, was said to be part of wide consultations President Tinubu is having with religious and traditional leaders in the wake of the United States President, Donald Trump, describing Nigeria as a country of religious persecution and human rights abuses.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, accompanied the Sultan to the ‘crucial’ meeting.

President Tinubu had earlier this week met with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Bishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama.