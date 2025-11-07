  • Friday, 7th November, 2025

Tinubu Meets Sultan of Sokoto at State House

Breaking | 5 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at the State House, Abuja.
The meeting, which took place in the first floor office of the President, was said to be part of wide consultations President Tinubu is having with religious and traditional leaders in the wake of the United States President, Donald Trump, describing Nigeria as a country of religious persecution and human rights abuses.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, accompanied the Sultan to the ‘crucial’ meeting.
President Tinubu had earlier this week met with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Bishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.