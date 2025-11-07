Ogun 2027: Bode Mustapha Backs Sen. Adeola

Osi of Egbaland, Chief Bode Mustapha, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has thrown his weight behind the governorship ambition of the current Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi), saying the lawmaker, chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation embodies the Egba agenda, praises his fairness, inclusiveness, and developmental records.

Chief Mustapha made the declaration while featuring on a radio Splash FM’s “Oju Abẹ” programme in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital hosted by Mr. Adetunji Ayomide (aka Quality), described Senator Yayi as “a performer, bridge-builder, and unifier across Ogun State.”

According to him, his decision was guided by fairness and performance rather than sentiment. He narrated the story of a woman who told him she would vote for Yayi because a road built by the senator had reached her street, improving her living conditions and reducing her car repair expenses. He also cited the installation of solar streetlights in several neighbourhoods, which, he said, had improved night-time security and comfort for residents.

“Good deeds should not be destroyed by sentiment. We must be fair and judge by performance,”

“Others can also perform, but what I have seen is different from what I heard. I will support the man who has touched every senatorial district in Ogun State. I have one vote, and I will give it to YAYI,” he declared.

Speaking on the agitation for a power shift to Ogun West, Chief Mustapha said that Senator Yayi’s mixed heritage; father from Yewa and mother from Egba makes him a symbol of unity.

“Has Yewa/Awori ever produced a governor? No. God has given them a capable son, father from Yewa, mother from Egba. We must show compassion and support them,” he said.

Mustapha dismissed suggestions questioning Senator Yayi’s origin as mere political propaganda. Drawing from his own experience, he recalled how his lineage was once questioned when he aspired to become Balogun Ilu Ibadan in Gbagura, until it was confirmed that he was from Ọja-Agbo.

“This is politics, what we call jùlẹ òṣèlú or ìbọn òṣèlú,” he remarked.

He clarified that his support for Senator Adeola Yayi was not driven by financial inducement or personal relationship.

“I don’t need to talk to him personally. His works in the communities are enough communication,” he said. “I am content with my achievements. I did not collect any money from Yayi.”

The Osi also made it clear that he was not speaking for the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

“I am speaking as the Osi of Egba. Bode Mustapha ló ń sọ̀rọ̀. The Alake is the father of all; no one should drag him into politics,” he stated.

When asked about the 2027 elections, Chief Mustapha was emphatic:

“Yayi will not contest for Senate again in 2027. He will contest for Governor, and my vote is for him.”

He urged other Ogun senators to sustain their good performance, adding in Yoruba: “ki wọ́n má ṣe bí wọ́n ṣe ń ṣe lọ,” meaning “let them continue the good work.”

Chief Mustapha concluded the interview with an unequivocal endorsement:

“Yayi is a performer, a bridge-builder, and a unifier across Ogun State. That is why I stand by him.”