Deloitte: Beta Glass Contributed Over N1trn to Nigerian Economy in 10 Years

Sunday Ehigiator

A new Socio-economic Impact Assessment conducted by Deloitte Nigeria has revealed that Beta Glass Plc, contributed over N1.1 trillion to the Nigerian economy between 2015 and 2024.

The independent report highlighted the company’s far-reaching impact on economic growth, employment, tax revenue, and community development, noting that in 2024 alone, Beta Glass generated a total economic impact of N324.7 billion, accounting for nearly 1 per cent of Nigeria’s manufacturing output and 14 per cent of the non-metallic products sub-sector.

According to the report, officially presented by the Head of Strategy and Business Design, Deloitte Nigeria, Michael Adiele, to Beta Glass at the company’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, “Beta Glass supported over 4,000 full-time jobs, directly and indirectly, with 98 per cent of its workforce sourced locally, and contributed N64.7 billion in taxes to federal and state governments within the review period.

“It’s Guinea Plant in Ogun State alone generated N223.4 billion in total impact in 2024, equivalent to 3.1 per cent of Ogun State’s GDP, while its Delta State operations contributed N101.35 billion, about 2 per cent of the state’s GDP.

“Beyond economics, Beta Glass invested N85 million in community projects focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and advanced sustainability through solar energy use and recycling initiatives; integrating up to 50 per cent recycled glass in production.”

Speaking about the Economic Impact Assessment report, CEO of Beta Glass, Alexander Gendis, noted that: “This report validates our unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.

“We are proud to support thousands of jobs, contribute substantial tax revenues, and invest in the communities where we operate. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation ensures that our growth benefits both our stakeholders and the environment.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board, Vitus Ezinwa, added: “Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Beta Glass has demonstrated resilience and agility.”