UNIOSUN Takes Ownership of Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Governing Council and Management of Osun State University, led by Pro-Chancellor, Professor Wale Oladipo, and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the University’s Chancellor, Apostle (Mrs.) Folorunso Alakija, in Lagos, for the official signing and handover ceremony of the Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital to the university.

The historic event took place at the Famfa Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Famfa Oil and the donor, Mr. Dele Alakija, expressed the family’s deep sense of gratitude to God and appreciation to the university authorities for their unwavering commitment to the advancement of medical education and healthcare development in Nigeria.

“It is with great joy and gratitude that our family officially hands over this state-of-the-art medical research and training hospital to Osun State University,” he said.

He noted that the vision of his parents, Modupe and Folorunso Alakija, had always been to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system through education, innovation, and community service.

He commended the university for sharing this vision and assured that the family would continue to support initiatives that improve healthcare training and delivery.

“The facility is equipped with world-class medical equipment, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on the university community and society at large,” he added.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the donation as a timeless legacy and a seed that will continue to grow for generations.

“This is not just a gift; it is a living institution that will outlive all of us,” he declared.

He expressed profound appreciation to the Chancellor, Apostle Dr. (Mrs.) Folorunso Alakija, for her benevolence and unwavering faith in the university’s vision.

The Vice-Chancellor also thanked Otunba Titi Laoye-Ponnle for facilitating the connection and partnership that birthed the project, and acknowledged the pivotal role played by the the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola, in initiating and pursuing the partnership with the Alakija family.

Professor Adebooye equally extended gratitude to the Ataoja of Osogbo, who graciously provided the land on which the hospital stands, and to Architect Bose Ajayi, who supervised the project with “tenacity, honesty of purpose, and professional excellence.”

“Today marks one of the happiest moments of my career,” the Vice-Chancellor reflected. “I was part of the team that first visited the forest where this project began, never imagining I would one day return as the Vice-Chancellor to receive this magnificent hospital on behalf of the University.”

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Professor Wale Oladipo, expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the governor, Ademola Adeleke and the people of Osun State, to the Alakija family for their extraordinary contribution to the advancement of healthcare and medical education in Nigeria.

“As a scientist, I can attest that many of the facilities installed in this hospital are rare even in the most sophisticated hospitals across the country,” he said.

He added: “On behalf of the governor and the people of Osun State, I assure you that this facility will be managed with utmost professionalism and efficiency. It will not be run as a typical government enterprise but maintained with private-sector discipline and accountability.”

The official signing of the handover documents was jointly executed by Mr. Dele Alakija and Mr. Ladi Alakija, representing the Alakija family, while Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, Vice-Chancellor, and Mrs. Atinuke Abosede Oguntunde, Registrar of Osun State University, signed on behalf of the institution.

The Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital, Osogbo, is equipped with cutting-edge medical and research facilities designed to advance clinical training, medical research, and healthcare delivery in Nigeria and beyond.

The ceremony marks a significant milestone in Osun State University’s journey toward becoming a globally competitive institution in medical education and research excellence.