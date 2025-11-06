Tinubu: We’ll Crush Terrorism Despite Challenges

.No panic, govt is tackling terror, protecting religious freedom, says Information minister

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria remains resolute in its fight against terrorism despite diplomatic and political challenges.

Speaking on Thursday after swearing-in two new Ministers – Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro, and Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh (SAN), who will overssee Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Innovation, Science and Technology respectively, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, the President stated emphatically “we will defeat terrorism in our country”, signalling his commitment to national security and stability.

He acknowledged the political headwinds Nigeria faces but emphasised continued diplomatic engagement with global partners.

According to him: “The most important thing is the fact that despite the political headwind and the fear of our people, we will continue to engage with our partners. The success of the 2.3 billion euro bond oversubscribed is the most at this stage”.

President Tinubu further appealed for unity and renewed purpose saying “the task ahead is immense but we are resolved to move forward with unity and purpose, guided by renewed hope, an agenda to build a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nigeria. Thank you very much.”

Also on Thursday, Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, explained that the Federal Government is responding decisively and responsibly to recent security concerns, stressing that there is no cause for panic as efforts to contain terrorism and protect citizens’ constitutional rights intensify.

Answering reporters’ questions after the FEC meeting, Idris said government at the centre remained firmly committed to ensuring that every Nigerian is safe, and that the right to freedom of worship, guaranteed under the Constitution, would continue to be upheld without fear or intimidation.

He acknowledged that cases of violent extremism persist in parts of the country but maintained that security agencies are actively addressing the situation in partnership with regional and international allies.

According to him: “The killing of even one Nigerian is of concern to the Government of Nigeria. Our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to worship without lethal hindrance, and we are fully committed to that.”

The minister dismissed suggestions of instability within the administration, saying President Tinubu and members of the Federal Executive Council remain calm, focused and united.

His words: “Yes, there are security issues; yes, people are being killed in some areas. But government is responding, and doing so with the utmost sense of responsibility. There is no panic mode here. The President is calm; the Council is calm. Government is stable.”

He stressed that Nigeria is working closely with international community and partners such as the United States to curb terrorism, secure porous borders and bolster intelligence-sharing.

“Issues of terrorism and violent extremism are not tackled by one country alone. We continue to engage regional partners and national partners, including the United States.

“Channels have been opened, and we prefer the situation is handled diplomatically rather than escalated through rhetoric”, he stated.

According to him, the administration will continue to strengthen law-enforcement capacity and reinforce directives to security agencies to maintain order nationwide.

“We will continue to impress on our security agencies to maintain law and order wherever they are,” he said. “Whatever concerns there are, the Government of Nigeria will take care of them.”

The minister added that the country’s long-standing tradition of religious tolerance would be preserved, and that Nigeria would continue to welcome support from the international community while responding in a manner consistent with its sovereignty, dignity and national interest.