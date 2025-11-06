  • Thursday, 6th November, 2025

Tinubu Swears In Two New Ministers

* Presides over FEC meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday afternoon administered the oath of office on two newly appointed ministers, Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro and Mr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, at a brief ceremony held inside the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The swearing-in took place shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by the president.

Doro, a pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, whose nomination was confirmed by the Senate in October, 2025, filled the ministerial vacancy created by former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who is now the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both Doro and Yilwatda are from Plateau State. 

Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), from Enugu State, will be filling the vacancy created by the resignation of former Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Uche Nnaji, over allegations of certificate forgery.

Udeh’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate earlier on Thursday, following a brief screening session during plenary. 

Until his elevation to the federal cabinet, he served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State.

The FEC meeting swung into session immediately after a report presented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on the state of the economy.

The FEC meeting, which is still ongoing, has in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF), Senator George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Didi Walson-Jack; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and other members of Council, including ministers and special advisers.

