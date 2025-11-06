TAG Energy Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Targets Oil Production, Regional Growth

Funmi Ogundare

TAG Energy Nigeria Limited has obtained the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification, marking a significant milestone in its operational growth and alignment with global best practices in the oil and gas industry.

The certification, issued by Bureau Veritas, affirms the company’s commitment to excellence, safety and quality in service delivery across the upstream oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TAG Energy, Mr. Yemi Gbadamosi, explained that the certification underscores the firm’s dedication to operational excellence and continuous improvement within a high-risk industry.

“The ISO certification means a great deal to us as a player in Nigeria’s upstream sector. Safety and quality are the foundation of our business. It is important that we always deliver top-quality products and services while maintaining the highest safety standards,” he stated.

Gbadamosi explained that the certification process spanned about two years, involving rigorous internal and external audits, documentation reviews and process assessments.

He stated that the company remains committed to sustaining and improving the standards that earned it the certification.

“Continuous improvement is at the heart of quality management. Our board and management are fully committed to maintaining and enhancing our systems. We have engaged both internal and external auditors to ensure ongoing compliance across all areas of our operations,” he added.

Looking ahead, the TAG Energy boss revealed that the company is expanding its strategic focus beyond engineering services to oil production, with plans to invest in oil fields in Nigeria and across Africa.

“In the next five years, our projection is to become an oil producer. We are exploring opportunities to acquire acreages and develop our own fields in support of Nigeria’s drive to increase oil and gas output,” Gbadamosi said.

Presenting the certificate, the District Chief Executive for Nigeria and Managing Director of Bureau Veritas, Mr. Jean-Michel Perret, commended TAG Energy for its dedication to global standards.

“ISO certification strengthens internal systems and enhances business credibility. It is a globally recognised mark of quality, and TAG Energy has truly earned it,” Perret noted.

Also speaking, the Assistant General Manager of TAG Energy, Mrs. Peluola Adeniji, traced the company’s quality journey to 2015, when its sister company, TAG Lines Nigeria Limited, was certified under the ISO 9001:2008 standard for supply chain management and manpower support services.

She stated that the latest certification has further strengthened the firm’s internal processes, improved customer satisfaction, and boosted operational efficiency and risk management.

According to her, the process has led to measurable gains, including stronger documentation and process consistency, an enhanced safety culture, and increased customer trust.