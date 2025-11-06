Stakeholders Chart Path to Scale Nigeria’s Impact Economy

Industry leaders, policymakers, and investors gathered in Lagos for the 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing (ACII), organised by the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), to explore ways to strengthen and scale Nigeria’s impact economy.

The two-day event, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, focused on the theme “Strengthening and Scaling the Nigeria Impact Economy,” with discussions centred on mobilising capital, policy reforms, and enterprise support to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

A highlight of the convening was the launch of the 2025 Nigeria Impact Investing Ecosystem Mapping and Market Sizing Report, an update to the 2019 baseline. The report provides fresh data on the structure, trends, and opportunities within Nigeria’s impact investing landscape.

“The launch of the 2025 Nigeria Impact Investing Ecosystem Mapping and Market Sizing Report is a critical piece of the work that provides evidence-based data and critical market information for policymakers, DFIs, and investors,” said Chief Executive Officer, IIF, Etemore Glover. “This data will assist in guiding capital to where it is needed most, translating availability into impact-aligned growth and a more resilient investment ecosystem.”

The convening featured panels and deal rooms that connected investors with investment-ready small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with an emphasis on innovative finance structures, such as blended finance mechanisms. Participants identified the need for stronger enterprise support organisations (ESOs) and data-driven policies to attract patient and catalytic capital.

Discussions also focused on high-potential sectors like climate and sustainability and the creative economy, with speakers stressing the importance of linking profit with measurable social and environmental outcomes, essential for unlocking a share of the approximated $98 trillion in global assets under management, increasingly dedicated to impact investing.

The event concluded with an awards dinner recognising organisations and individuals for outstanding contributions to social impact, including the Innocent Chukwuma Award for Social Impact.

At the close of the convening, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to embedding impact investing principles into national development strategies. The IIF emphasised that Nigeria’s growth should be measured not just by GDP, but by tangible improvements in citizens’ lives. From job creation to access to healthcare and education.