Shakara Festival Set to Shake up Detty December

Vanessa Obioha

Lagos is getting ready for a new addition to its Detty December lineup as the Shakara Festival makes its debut from December 18 to 21, 2025, at Nautica Beach Resort, Lekki.

Billed as a four-day celebration of music, culture, and lifestyle, the outdoor festival promises an authentic African experience that blends concerts, conversations, and nightlife. Organisers say the event will attract as many as 20,000 guests daily, including returning diasporans and music lovers from across Africa.

By day, festivalgoers can join panel sessions on the music business and creative economy or explore Shakara Junction — a bustling marketplace featuring food, fashion, and art vendors. As evening falls, the stage will come alive with live performances from Afrobeats, Alté, Soul, Gospel, and Afro-Fusion acts. The night will then roll into Shakara Afterdark, a lineup of exclusive parties in collaboration with some of Lagos’ hottest raves.

“We wanted to build something that was truly groundbreaking for the Nigerian music scene,” stated Godson Oriaku, CEO & Founder of Shakara Festival. “Shakara is about authentic expression and creating a space where different sounds and people can connect. From soul and gospel to the grittiest Alté, we are unifying Africa’s diverse musical landscape in one massive celebration.”

A full list of performing artists will be unveiled in the coming weeks, with organisers hinting at a mix of big names and rising stars.

“Shakara Festival is more than just a music event; it’s a cultural movement,” added Abiola Francesca Dacosta-Ajayi, the festival’s founding partner. “We’re creating a world-class platform to celebrate African creativity and showcase Lagos as a hub of music and culture.”