Obi Donates N10m to Oji River School of Nursing

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to strengthening education and healthcare infrastructure across Nigeria.

He made this known during a visit to the Anglican School of Nursing Sciences, Oji River, Enugu State, where he donated N10 million to support infrastructure and academic development.

Mr Obi was received at the Bishop’s Court by the Anglican Bishop of Oji River, The Rt. Rev. Dr Ikechukwu Joseph Egbuonu, before proceeding to the institution. He interacted with staff and students and reaffirmed his belief that investment in human capital remains the most sustainable strategy for national growth and development.

He applauded the Diocese for its consistent investment in healthcare education, noting that faith-based institutions have historically played a transformative role in Nigeria’s educational advancement.

Obi encouraged the students to remain disciplined and committed to excellence in service to humanity.

Bishop Egbuonu expressed deep appreciation for Obi’s continuous support for educational institutions nationwide and prayed for God’s guidance upon him. He praised Obi’s dedication to public good, remarking that “society would be a much better place if all politicians were like Peter Obi.”

As an example of the Diocese’s commitment to development and its alignment with Obi’s philosophy of production-driven growth, Bishop Egbuonu highlighted the establishment of a large agricultural farm to support food production and empower the community. He also disclosed that the Diocese had established two secondary schools offering free education to indigent students.

The Bishop further revealed that the Oji River General Hospital, originally owned by the Church, had recently been returned to the Diocese by the Enugu State Government under Governor Peter Mbah. Following this revelation, Obi proceeded to visit the hospital.. Obi expressed hope that the Church would be supported in restoring the hospital to proper function.

He lauded Governor Mbah for the gesture and commended the positive developments ongoing in the state. Obi urged the government to further assist the Church financially to accelerate the rehabilitation efforts, emphasising that the facility would ultimately serve humanity.

Obi was accompanied on the visit by Nigeria’s first female Professor of Mass Communication, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, who expressed her delight at his unwavering dedication to education and healthcare development. She recalled his legacy as Anambra State Governor, where he prioritised human capital investment and has continued to uphold that philosophy long after leaving office. Prof. Okunna noted that his support remains a source of hope for institutions training critical manpower for the nation’s health sector and encouraged leaders to emulate his selfless approach to public service.