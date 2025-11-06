Loverboyakin Highlights Mentorship and Opportunity for Emerging Entrepreneurs

Loverboyakin, Co-Founder of Take the Risk, is calling on emerging entrepreneurs to embrace opportunity, mentorship, and purpose-driven growth. Through his flagship fellowship program, he is helping founders across Canada and Nigeria transform ideas into scalable, impact-focused businesses.

“Many brilliant ideas never get the chance to grow, not because they lack vision, but because they lack access to capital, guidance, and the confidence to take meaningful risks,” said Loverboyakin. “Our fellowship exists to bridge that gap, offering structure, mentorship, and support for founders ready to make a difference.”

The fellowship combines capacity building, hands-on mentorship, and seed funding, culminating in a two-week immersive bootcamp where fellows present to investors and industry leaders. The first edition supported 1,121 entrepreneurs and deployed $325,000 in funding, and the second cohort is set to expand on that success.

Beyond funding, Loverboyakin emphasizes cultivating an expansive mindset and fostering meaningful relationships. “Entrepreneurship is not just about ideas. It’s about people, networks, and the ability to stay curious and adaptable,” he said.

Take the Risk aims to empower entrepreneurs who lead with purpose, innovate sustainably, and create long-term value for their communities, reflecting Loverboyakin’s vision of mentorship, investment, and opportunity as catalysts for economic and social impact.