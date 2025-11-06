  • Thursday, 6th November, 2025

Loverboyakin Highlights Mentorship and Opportunity for Emerging Entrepreneurs

Life & Style | 7 seconds ago

Loverboyakin, Co-Founder of Take the Risk, is calling on emerging entrepreneurs to embrace opportunity, mentorship, and purpose-driven growth. Through his flagship fellowship program, he is helping founders across Canada and Nigeria transform ideas into scalable, impact-focused businesses.

“Many brilliant ideas never get the chance to grow, not because they lack vision, but because they lack access to capital, guidance, and the confidence to take meaningful risks,” said Loverboyakin. “Our fellowship exists to bridge that gap, offering structure, mentorship, and support for founders ready to make a difference.”

The fellowship combines capacity building, hands-on mentorship, and seed funding, culminating in a two-week immersive bootcamp where fellows present to investors and industry leaders. The first edition supported 1,121 entrepreneurs and deployed $325,000 in funding, and the second cohort is set to expand on that success.

Beyond funding, Loverboyakin emphasizes cultivating an expansive mindset and fostering meaningful relationships. “Entrepreneurship is not just about ideas. It’s about people, networks, and the ability to stay curious and adaptable,” he said.

Take the Risk aims to empower entrepreneurs who lead with purpose, innovate sustainably, and create long-term value for their communities, reflecting Loverboyakin’s vision of mentorship, investment, and opportunity as catalysts for economic and social impact.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.