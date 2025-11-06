House Probes Security Intervention Funds

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has commenced investigation into all security intervention funds disbursed by the Federal Government from 2020 till date.

The probe, it said, would cover all intervention heads, special allocations and procurement processes undertaken by beneficiary agencies.

The committee added that it would also assess the impact of the spending on security outcomes across Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee, Hon. Zakaria Nyampa, disclosed this at the inauguration of the committee on Thursday in Abuja at the National Assembly.

He, however, gave the assurance that the committee would ensure transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline in the management of resources meant to protect Nigerians.

Nyampa said the investigation was necessitated by the widening gap between huge budgetary allocations to the security sector and the continuing wave of insecurity across the country.

“This is not a witch-hunt,” he stressed. “Our duty is to ensure that every naira released for security serves its purpose to safeguard lives and property.

“We are determined to follow the money with diligence, objectivity and patriotism.”

To guarantee credibility and openness, the committee pledged to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance, the Budget Office, Office of the National Security Adviser, defence and police authorities.

Nyampa stressed that the committee would also collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and civil society watchdogs such as BudgIT, CISLAC and SERAP.

The chairman said: “Transparency is the backbone of good governance. When money meant to secure our nation is diverted, the cost is not just in naira and kobo, it’s in human lives.”

“We owe it to Nigerians to get this right,” he said, adding that the committee’s report will help strengthen security governance and restore public trust.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to accountability, probity and utilization of all security interventions in Nigeria.

Abbas, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, said the creation of the committee was a demonstration of the House’s unwavering commitment to accountability in matters of national security.

He urged the committee members to uphold accountability, effectiveness and fairness that are the core values of the House of Representatives.