Gov Abdulrazaq Worth Emulating in Support for Local Contents, Contractors, Says COREN

• Commissioner: Up to 70% of our projects handled by local contractors

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq again came up for applause on Tuesday as the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) acknowledged his “consistent support for local content development in the construction and engineering sectors”.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, quoted the COREN Chairman in Kwara State, Mr. Bashiru Lawal, as saying in a letter to the governor in October 2025 that AbdulRazaq’s “deliberate policy of patronising local professionals and contractors aligns perfectly with COREN’s longstanding advocacy for the recognition, utilisation and promotion or indigenous companies in project execution”.

“On behalf of the COREN, Kwara State Office and the entire engineering community in Kwara State, we wish to express our profound appreciation to Your Excellency for your exemplary commitment to empowering indigenous contractors through the recent award of contracts, particularly the engagement of Messrs CPN for the construction of Ojoku-Ilemona Road, flagged off recently by Your Excellency,” the letter said.

“This forward-thinking approach not only strengthens local capacity but also enhances job creation, technology transfer, and sustainable development within the state. Your Excellency’s consistent support for local content development in the construction and engineering sectors stands as a testament to your dedication to inclusive growth and the overall economic advancement of Kwara State.

“We commend your vision and leadership in setting a standard worthy of emulation by other states and public institutions across the country. COREN remains committed to supporting your administration’s developmental agenda and ensuring that the highest professional and ethical standards are maintained in all engineering-related projects in the state.”

At a press briefing recently, Commissioner for Works AbdulQuawy Olododo told reporters that more than 70% of the construction works in the state are handled by local contractors who are indigenous to Kwara State.

He said this creates jobs and boosts the local economy at various layers.