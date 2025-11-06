CP Shogunle Rallies Security Chiefs for Peaceful Poll in Anambra Election

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election security in Anambra State, CP Abayomi Shogunle, PhD, fsi, has rallied heads of all security agencies in the state to forge a common front towards ensuring a peaceful and credible governorship election scheduled for 8 November 2025.

At a high-level strategy meeting held on Wednesday at the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka, CP Shogunle met with Service Commanders from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The meeting centred on harmonising operational plans, strengthening intelligence sharing, and coordinating joint patrols before, during, and after the election.

CP Shogunle said the unified security approach was aimed at guaranteeing the safety of voters, election officials, and materials, while protecting critical infrastructure across the state.

“Our collective goal is to safeguard democracy by ensuring the safety of voters, election officials, materials, and critical infrastructure,” he stated, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to professionalism and neutrality.

The police chief stressed that security agencies must work as one, noting that the success of the election would depend on effective synergy and real-time intelligence exchange.

Service Commanders at the meeting pledged full cooperation and assured residents that deployment plans had been finalised for all 21 local government areas. They said potential flashpoints had been identified and rapid-response teams activated to tackle any breach of peace.

They also cautioned political actors and their supporters against acts capable of undermining public order, warning that any attempt to disrupt the electoral process would be decisively dealt with.

The joint security committee urged residents to remain law-abiding, participate peacefully in the exercise, and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies through emergency lines 112 or 07039194332.

With the renewed inter-agency coordination, the Anambra security architecture, under the leadership of CP Shogunle, has reaffirmed its readiness to protect the sanctity of the ballot and ensure that the will of the people prevails.