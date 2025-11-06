Amotekun Nabs 38 Suspects for Murder, Kidnapping in Ondo

. Police declare three suspected kidnap kingpins wanted in Kwara

Fidelis David in Akure and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

In a breakthrough against crime, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, has arrested 38 suspects for various offences, including murder, kidnapping, vandalism, and illegal immigration across the state.

In another development, the Kwara State Police Command has declared three suspected kidnap kingpins wanted in connection with recent bloody attacks on communities in the state.

The Ondo Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed the arrest yesterday while parading the suspects at the corps’ headquarters in Akure, described the arrests as another milestone in the agency’s relentless campaign to rid the state of criminals as well as sustain public safety.

“Today marks another milestone in our strive to rid Ondo State of criminal elements.”

“We have 34 suspects being paraded for breaching law and order, two for kidnapping, and two for rape-related cases,” Adeleye said.

According to him, the corps’ zonal commanders and divisional officers had been directed to intensify surveillance and ensure that peace and safety of lives and property remain the corps’ top priority.

He declared that Ondo remains one of the safest states in the federation, attributing this to the strong synergy between Amotekun and other security agencies.

Adeleye revealed that among those arrested were members of a notorious syndicate specialising in vandalising government heavy-duty equipment. The suspects, he said, had consistently stolen parts of caterpillars and other government machinery until Amotekun operatives, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted them.

“Our men caught up with them overnight after diligent surveillance. Though they opened fire on our operatives, we were able to subdue and arrest them without any casualties.

“Items recovered included caterpillar parts, engines, tires, and gas-cutting equipment used for dismantling machinery. Two buyers of the stolen equipment were also arrested, while two others remain at large,” he stated.

Adeleye also shed light on the recent gruesome murder of two men in Ago Dada, in the power line area of Akure North council area, disclosing that a suspect identified as Promise Etok, 45, confessed to acting as a spy for a kidnap syndicate.

“His main job was to alert kidnappers whenever Amotekun men were on their way. He has given us useful information that we cannot divulge at this stage. Another suspect, arrested near the scene of the murder, was caught wearing military camouflage,” the commander said.

Adeleye said the man claimed to be a soldier and would be handed over to military authorities for verification.

In a related operation, Amotekun also intercepted 22 illegal immigrants from the Benin Republic and Togo, allegedly brought into the country for undisclosed reasons.

The commander said they failed to provide any valid explanation for their presence in Nigeria, and would be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation.

“Ondo State remains safe, but unsafe for criminals. Head or tail, Amotekun will catch you. The best advice is to stay away from crime,” he said.

He listed other suspects arrested for various crimes as Aderemi, 35, for murder and kidnapping; Victor for murder in Ofosu, and several others, including Mwazu, Sani, Mosund, James, and Sehidu for vandalism of government property.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command has declared three suspected kidnap kingpins wanted in connection with recent bloody attacks on communities in the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, disclosed this to journalists in his office in Ilorin yesterday.

He identified the three kingpins as Chelsea, Auta, and Aro, whose arrest would help tremendously to nip the issue of banditry in the bud in the affected areas of Kwara South, Edu, and Patigi Local Government Areas of the state.

Adekimi further revealed that the bandits were now on the run following the military onslaught in the Kwara-Kogi border axis, with a significant number already decimated in the operation to flush them out of their hideouts in the forests.

He said other measures are also ongoing to completely wipe out banditry in the affected areas of the state.

Adekimi also stated that three police officers of the Command accused of extorting innocent citizens on Osi-Eruku highway in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state have also been identified, arrested, and are now in detention.

Adekimi, however, vowed that the officers, who were in the area on duty with a police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), may be demoted if found guilty of the offence they allegedly committed.

He reiterated the zero tolerance of the Command for unprofessional conduct, warning of dire consequences for officers who breach their professional callings in accordance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun.