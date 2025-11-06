Air Chief: NAF Planning New Air Power Strategy to Tackle Terrorism, Emerging Security Threats

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has announced that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under his leadership, is formulating a new air power strategy aimed at reinvigorating air operations across all theatres of engagement.

He explained that the objective of the initiative is to swiftly deny terrorists and other criminal syndicates the freedom of action anywhere in Nigeria.

To this end, the CAS convened his maiden meeting with Principal Staff Officers, Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Commandants of training institutions, and other senior members of the Nigerian Air Force management team to brainstorm and develop practical solutions to the nation’s lingering security challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, held at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja, Air Marshal Aneke reaffirmed his commitment to fully implementing, to the letter, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to the service chiefs to flush out bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He said: “This meeting has been convened to deliberate on strategic issues affecting the operations and administration of the Nigerian Air Force. It provides an opportunity to assess our current posture, identify critical gaps, and chart a pragmatic course to enhance our effectiveness.

“Our deliberations over the next two days must emphasise collaboration, innovation, and efficiency — aligning with the overriding goal of delivering decisive air power in support of national defence.

“I believe that the collective experience and insight in this room are more than sufficient to generate fresh, practical solutions to the challenges before us.

“Let me take this moment to assure all Nigerians that the Nigerian Air Force will continue to work closely with sister services and other security agencies to root out terrorism, eliminate threats, and deny safe haven to all adversaries of our nation.”

The CAS further assured the participants that the joint efforts of the armed forces and security agencies would remain relentless until peace and stability are fully restored in every part of the country.

Emphasising the importance of open dialogue, he urged participants to engage frankly and constructively to refine their strategic direction and reposition the Nigerian Air Force for greater impact.

“Everyone will be heard,” he said, “but let us make our points clear and solutions-oriented.”

Aneke also highlighted that the aspirations of millions of Nigerians rest, in part, on the dedication and effectiveness of the Nigerian Air Force in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

He said: “Let me be clear: we will not disappoint them. Mr President has given clear and express directives, and those directives will be implemented to the letter. There will be no ambiguity in our posture. The time for action is now — and we will deliver.

“We will put first things first. Everything we do will revolve around two priorities: operations and safety. Every decision, every policy, and every resource must support these core pillars. Around them, we will build a framework of robust logistics, cutting-edge technology, and efficient administration.”

The CAS also pledged to strengthen civil–military relations by engaging communities, winning hearts and minds, and building public trust.

“Our operations will be people-focused and respectful of the very citizens we are sworn to protect. Protecting civilian lives and preventing collateral damage will remain a defining hallmark of our professionalism and operational discipline,” he concluded.