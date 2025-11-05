House in Rowdy Session Over Probe of Lagos International Trade Fair Complex

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Lawmakers on Tuesday clashed on the floor of the House of Representatives over which committee has the proper mandate to investigate the alleged irregular allocation and management of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

Hon. Ademorin Kuye had in a motion of urgent public importance called for an investigation into the alleged illegal sale of government assets at the Trade Fair Complex.

Kuye, who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Asset, proposed that his committee be given the mandate to carry out the investigation.

It was at this point that the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Francis Waive raised a Point of Order that the motion in question falls under the jurisdiction of the House Committee on Commerce.

However, Waive’s Point of Order led heated debate as lawmakers argued over which Committee should chair the investigation between the Committee on Public Assets and Commerce.

In his intervention, the Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi raised a point of order citing Order 109, Rule 1 & 2 of the House Standing Rules, which, he said, gives the Committee on Public Assets jurisdiction over all government property, including those situated within and outside the country.

In his argument, Gagdi noted that since the Lagos Trade Fair Complex is a public property of the federal government, oversight responsibility rests with the Committee on Public Assets.

According to him, “if you check Order 109, it clearly states that the Committee on Public Assets oversees ministries and agencies charged with the management and disposal of public assets. The Lagos Trade Fair is one of such public assets.”

In his submission, Hon. Mark Esset argued the Trade Fair Complex falls under the purview of the Committee on Commerce.

His words: “Trade fair is not a public asset being sold. It is a commercial entity, and the House Rules on page 153 clearly list it under the functions of the Committee on Commerce. If the House has made a mistake by its earlier decision, we have the power to reverse it.”

Lending his voice, Deputy Minority, Hon. Ali Isa, urged members to follow due process and respect the guidance of the Rules and Business Committee.

He therefore proposed that a joint committee be constituted with the Committee on Commerce taking the lead while Public Assets and other relevant committees participate. His motion was, however, rejected.

Contributing, the Chairman, House Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi, proposed the House Committee on Public Assets should take the lead role since the motion under consideration involved the ownership and possible sale of federal property.

He noted: “Since it has to do with the premises and land, which are federal assets, Public Assets should lead the investigation, while Commerce can support since the activities there relate to trade fairs.”