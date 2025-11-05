FG to Demolish, Rebuild 3 Spans of Iddo Bridge in Lagos

The Federal Government will demolish and rebuild three major spans of the Iddo Bridge in Lagos, which has suffered structural damage from a fire caused by illegal occupants and repeated collisions with trucks.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, stated this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen at the bridge site in Lagos.

She said the repair, which was part of the Federal Government’s plan to address structural defects and restore the bridge to a safe and durable state, would last about three months.

According to her, heavy and articulated vehicles will be restricted from using the bridge beginning from next weekend, to allow for the installation of height barriers and the commencement of the repair work.

She said after that, on November 22, demolition of the bridge deck proper would start.

Kesha said the diversions would start from Apapa bound to Carter Bridge bound and would be counterflow.

“We are here to inform Lagosians that the Iddo Bridge will soon be closed to articulated vehicles.

“This restriction is necessary because the bridge has not received proper attention for many years and now requires urgent repairs,” she said.

Kesha noted that while the demolition and reconstruction would take place in phases, the Apapa-bound section would be the first to be worked on.

She said traffic would be diverted to the Carter Bridge side, with a counterflow arrangement for light vehicles only.

The controller assured Lagosians that the ministry had held meetings with relevant traffic and security agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the police, to ensure smooth movement during the construction period.

She urged drivers, especially trailer and truck operators, to comply with diversion signs and use alternative routes through Eko Bridge, Costain, Third Mainland Bridge, and Herbert Macaulay Way.

“We don’t want accidents. That’s why we are creating awareness early, especially for truck drivers who may not get information through the media,” Kesha said.

She added that advocacy campaigns would also be taken to garages, parks, and transport unions to ensure widespread awareness of the planned restriction.

Kesha said the project, expected to be completed by early March 2026, was designed to enhance safety and improve traffic flow once fully reopened. (NAN)